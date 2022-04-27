Today we are announcing some exciting news. We are merging with The Citation Group, which brings together a global portfolio of 12 businesses, and offers unrivalled compliance and quality services – as well as intuitive software – to over 100,000 happy clients across the world.

For uCheck, this is a monumental step forward and the next big phase of our growth strategy. As is always the case, our clients are our top priority. I want to assure everyone that this merger will in no way impact the high-quality service we strive to deliver today. You will continue to work with the same brilliant people, and it will be business as usual at uCheck!

As a business with over 20 years’ experience, we are excited to move into the next phase of our growth and success. Joining together with The Citation Group, we will be able to offer a broader set of high-quality products and services to our clients.

We will have the ability to draw on the incredible strength and talent we have, both within uCheck and across The Citation Group, to deliver even more value to our clients. The services offered across the portfolio are a perfect fit with ours with strong synergy that complement and enhance our brand, so to merge with The Citation Group makes perfect sense.

With a diverse portfolio of compliance and quality solutions, covering the business-critical areas of Health & Safety and HR Compliance, alongside Certifications and Accreditations that fuel reputation building growth, uCheck clients will be able to unlock even more value.

I would like to take a moment to say thank you. We would not have achieved this historic milestone without your ongoing trust and support.

Kind Regards,

George Griffiths

Managing Director