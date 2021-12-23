Fiennes Parts has launched the world’s first web-based parts store dedicated to pre-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce models

Available to search through thousands of parts using just the chassis number – a first for an online service for pre-war cars of this type – as well as the part’s description

The cutting-edge functionality to search for parts using Bentley and Rolls-Royce chassis numbers will offer a range of original and re-engineered components

Leaders in the market, Fiennes Parts’ new website for pre- and post-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce components showcases the company’s focus on innovation

Growing its offering of original specification parts, manufactured either from period factory blueprints to re-engineered and manufactured components from its UK HQ, Fiennes Parts’ parts offering is unrivalled in the number and quality of its components

www.fiennesparts.co.uk

Oxfordshire, 27 October 2021: Fiennes Parts, the classic Bentley and Rolls-Royce parts manufacturer and retailer, has launched the world’s first web-based parts site selling pre-war components for Bentley and Rolls-Royce models.

The first of its kind to be able to search for pre-war (1906 to 1940) parts via chassis number online, as well as the component description, Fiennes Parts’ website will have a listing of thousands of components for pre- and post-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce cars and models available for sale.

Notable due to it being a world first, the online-only parts service from UK-based Bentley and Rolls-Royce specialists Fiennes Parts is the only way to buy pre-war parts for these vehicles via the web. Fiennes Parts also offers an expansive post-war parts catalogue for these collectable British cars online. Offering thousands of components, from original to remanufactured as well as reverse engineered, Fiennes Parts is dedicated to preserving, restoring and remanufacturing these vital components using original specification methods or ensuring they are to within – or bettering – original tolerances.

Components such as cylinder heads and blocks, driveshafts and pistons are parts that other competitors do not have access to, as Fiennes Parts owns the original drawings and blueprints, and manufactures using traditional methods. For certain components that can be improved with modern manufacturing methods or materials, Fiennes Parts invests to develop and deliver these, all made in house from its Oxfordshire-based HQ. For these parts, they will be developed on CAD, 3D modelled, safety tested before being produced by modern machining methods. A key example of this is Fiennes Parts’ clutches and clutch kits that have had a significant investment in R&D creating increased tolerances to ensure the cars are easier to drive and select gears. Much like other parts, it offers these components using the original factory blueprints and are re-engineered using Fiennes Parts’ knowledge, know-how and manufacturing processes.

Looking to the future and keen to retain and keep these rare pre-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce models on the road, Fiennes Parts will retain its traditional ordering method via its printed catalogues and phone ordering and customer query service, but also offer parts via its all-new website. Appealing to a new demographic of customers, and following demand, Fiennes Parts has seen many new owners, engineers and restorers predominately using online resources. As the Fiennes Parts department continues to develop and innovate to meet market needs, its new parts website aims to help owners, restorers and engineers keep pre-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce models on roads, both in the UK and globally.

Ian Herbert, Head of Engineering at Fiennes Parts explains: “For years we have had our illustrated parts and telephone order and advice hotline. However, as technology has developed in recent years, so too have consumers’ purchasing methods and needs/wants. As a forward-thinking, innovative company, we saw a gap in the market to meet those demands. We’re the first website to offer parts for pre-war Bentleys and Rolls-Royces and it has been a joy to watch the company grow and evolve, much like its parts offering and manufacturing processes.

“We have been established as the world’s leading specialists for restoring pre-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce vehicles, and it is something we have worked towards since our inception. Our capabilities to not only restore these vehicles, but to be able to manufacture specific parts is unrivalled to any other competitor working with these two historic marques. The pre-war element of the online ordering process is a world’s first, but let’s not forget that we also offer post-war, modern parts for these cars too, showing that we cater for all models.”

Founded in 1976, Fiennes Group, which holds Fiennes Parts, has established itself as the leading specialists in restoration, engineering and craftsmanship for classic Bentley and Rolls-Royce cars. The group is sectioned into five key departments, each with its own speciality. Fiennes Classics is the company’s world-class restoration division and offers services such as, carpentry, paint restoration, panel crafting and welding, to name a few. Fiennes Engineering specialises in reclamation and reverse engineering of all types of engines across both Bentley and Rolls-Royce marques. Fiennes Parts manufactures and supplies parts for pre- and post-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce vehicles. Fiennes Performance focuses on maximising the power and return from specialist engines and cars including performance, fast road, and classic marques and models. Finally, Fiennes Showroom offers a selection of vintage, classic and performance vehicles with competitive pricing, transportation solutions and onsite storage at its facility in the Cotswolds.