A style icon meets a motoring icon: David Gandy takes delivery of the first Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM

David Gandy receives the first Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM.

A collaboration between Wood and Pickett and CALLUM blending classic and modern design.

Built on a restored Mk5 Sportspack Mini with custom exterior, interior, and finish.

Features a 1310cc Stage 3 engine with 110 BHP and upgraded handling.

Fully bespoke, hand-built in the UK, starting from £75,000.

Limited production: each car is individually tailored with the design team.

Warwick, UK, 25 June 2025: In a stunning collaboration between legendary automotive design and engineering house CALLUM and renowned bespoke car specialists Wood and Pickett, the Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM has been unveiled as the very first car for international style icon and automotive enthusiast, David Gandy.

Known globally for his impeccable taste and passion for performance and heritage, Gandy’s decision to drive this bespoke creation marks a defining moment in the car’s journey, from concept to road-ready reality. His involvement underscores a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design.

A Modern Classic, Reimagined

The Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM is a redefinition of the classic British icon. Built on a fully restored Mk5 Sportspack body shell, it incorporates an entirely bespoke design package, drawing on both Wood and Pickett’s coachbuilding legacy and CALLUM’s contemporary design expertise.

Externally, the car boasts unique front and rear valances, side sills and an updated rear design, not just visually distinctive, but engineered for improved aerodynamics and cooling. The bespoke Anthracite metal finish, created through a proprietary CALLUM process, gives a strikingly modern twist to the Mini’s original charm. Lighting has been completely reimagined with new front and rear housings, while original Wood & Pickett arches lend authenticity.

Inside, the transformation is even more striking. A newly designed dashboard, inspired by Wood and Pickett’s famed “Margrave” interiors, blends retro influence with modern precision. Sumptuous Tan Bridge of Weir leather upholstery adds a warm, luxurious tone to the cabin, honouring British craftmanship at its finest. A unique ‘Piano’ switch pack, finely finished metal bezels, and CALLUM-trimmed bespoke seats elevate the cabin’s aesthetic and tactile experience.

Engineered for the Enthusiast

Beneath the bonnet, performance meets precision. A newly rebuilt 1310cc Stage 3 road/rally engine delivers a 110 BHP, paired with a reengineered gearbox and re-tuned ECU for responsive power delivery. Highlights include a new performance cylinder head, twin-point injection, and a bespoke twin-exit exhaust system with a distinctive upswept tailpipe design.

Handling has been fine-tuned for modern comfort and control with a road tuned suspension kit, upgraded brakes featuring vented and grooved 8.4” discs, and CALLUM designed 13” alloy wheels developed specifically for the project. Improvements to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) ensure that luxury meets performance in every mile.

A Designer’s Legacy

For Ian Callum CBE, design director at CALLUM, the Mini has always held personal and professional meaning.

“The Mini is one of the most important cars ever created not just for its innovative engineering, but for what it represents culturally as a symbol of British ingenuity and style,” said Callum. “It’s a car that broke the rules and became a global icon. To reimagine it through the lens of CALLUM, with Wood and Pickett’s craftsmanship, has been deeply rewarding.”

A Statement of Personal Style

David Gandy worked directly with the design team to tailor every aspect of his Mini from paint selection to interior trims, making the car as distinctive as his own personal style.

“The Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM embodies everything I love about automotive craftsmanship, bespoke, attention to detail, and, of course, performance,” said Gandy. “I’m proud to be the first owner of such a remarkable vehicle.”

Limited, Bespoke, British

Each Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM is hand-built in the UK and offered in a limited production run, starting at £75,000. No two builds will be alike, each customer will collaborate closely with CALLUM’s design team to create a Mini that reflects their individual vision.

As this reimagined icon hits the road, it signals not only a revival of a British icon but the beginning of a new era for custom, coach built motoring.

Public Debut at Heveningham Concours

The Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM will make its first public debut at the prestigious Heveningham Concours, taking place from 27th to 29th June 2025. This exclusive event marks a fitting stage for unveiling a car that blends British heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary design in such a distinctive form.

For more information or to begin a bespoke commission, visit www.callumdesigns.com or contact hello@callumdesigns.com