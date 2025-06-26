Envisics powering Augmented Reality on 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ

Milton Keynes, UK, Milton Keynes, UK, June 25, 2025 – Envisics, pioneer and global leader in holographic display technology, is proud to be the exclusive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) provider to the 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ. One of the newest additions to the Cadillac portfolio features an advanced AR-HUD developed by Envisics and engineered specifically for both the Cadillac VISTIQ and Cadillac LYRIQ-V. In addition to being a technology partner to these new Cadillac models, Envisics received investment from GM Ventures in 2018 and 2023 as part of the company’s Series B and Series C strategic funding rounds.

Commenting on the multi-faceted collaboration with General Motors, Envisics’ CEO and founder, Dr Jamieson Christmas said “Having GM Ventures backing us from early in our formation has been key to realizing the path from research to production for a deep technology company like Envisics. To see the Cadillac VISTIQ in production with our AR-HUD is not only gratifying for everyone at Envisics, but also a significant endorsement of our technology.”

The 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ

Cadillac is adding more choice for EV customers with the debut of the 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ, a luxury three-row SUV that delivers on the brand’s promise of performance, craftsmanship, and technology. With the addition of VISTIQ, Cadillac will be one of the only brands to offer an EV entry in every luxury SUV segment. VISTIQ will be sold globally, including in the U.S. and Canada.

VISTIQ, along with the LYRIQ-V, are the first two models from General Motors to feature Envisics ‘GEN-2’ AR-HUD technology. Production for VISTIQ and LYRIQ-V started this year at General Motors’ Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

“Our collaboration with Envisics is a showcase of GM’s commitment to invest in and partner with tech disrupters at an early stage and help them to improve, expand and scale successfully,” said Anirvan Coomer, managing director of GM Ventures. “The best benefit from our partnership is that we’re now delivering innovative AR technology to Cadillac EV customers.”

The AR HUD market is entering a growth phase fueled by the introduction of new technologies, such as those being developed by Envisics. Based upon global market research, the addressable AR HUD market is forecast to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 28%, growing from 1.6 million units in 2022 to 19.1 million in 2032.

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, UK, Envisics has built a center of excellence where it is pioneering the deployment of holographic technologies for automotive and mobility applications. In 2023, GM Ventures joined several new and returning investors to participate in Envisics’ strategic C funding round. The round closed with over $100M raised.

“GM is a great partner to Envisics,” added Jamieson Christmas. “To have taken university-grade research through to commercial manufacturing is a testament to the determination and ability of our team and the backing of investors like GM Ventures. Early in our formation as a company, GM recognized how Envisics could help them realize the potential for augmented reality head-up display. The Cadillac VISTIQ is the first evidence of that strategy delivering for GM’s brands and customers.”

About Envisics

Envisics is a globally renowned dynamic holography pioneer, focused on developing holographic technologies for augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUDs) and automotive sensor systems. ENVISICS® branded technology harnesses the power of holography and laser-based light sources to provide the highest possible image quality. The advancement of ENVISICS® branded technology has the opportunity to transform automotive displays and revolutionize the in-car experience. In partnership with the world’s leading automakers and tier-one suppliers, Envisics is making the future of holographic technology a reality for smarter and safer vehicles. Envisics Ltd is the proprietor of registered trademark rights worldwide in respect of the ENVISICS® mark and logo. For more information: www.envisics.com