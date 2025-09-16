A thrilling weekend as the Goodwood Revival wraps up another spectacular motorsport season at Goodwood

2025 Goodwood Revival took place Friday 12 – Sunday 14 September.

Event celebrated the life and career of two-time Formula 1 World Champion Jim Clark.

Other memorable celebrations included the Street Party to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day, Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screen Track Opening Parade and centenary of Alfa Romeo’s victory in the inaugural Manufacturers’ World Championship.

Thirteen sustainably-fuelled races were contested by Carlos Checa, Dario Franchitti, Gordon Shedden, Jacques Villeneuve, Jenson Button, Michael Dunlop, Scott Dixon, Tom Kristensen, Tony Kanaan and Troy Bayliss.

The Revival Style Stage welcomed Dandy Wellington, Dita Von Teese, Pattie Boyd, Penelope Tree and Richard E.Grant among others.

After a weekend of spectacular racing – taking place using sustainable fuel – the 2025 Goodwood Revival has brought another outstanding motorsport season at Goodwood to a close.

Memorable celebrations

Goodwood Revival celebrated the incomparable Jim Clark, marking the 60th anniversary of his greatest season and showcasing a collection of cars that represented the full breadth of his legendary racing career. The tribute to the two-time Formula 1 Champion and Indy500 winner featured the Lotus 32B, 33, 35, and 38 – brought together for the very first time. On Saturday, the tribute extended beyond the cars as family, friends, fellow drivers, former team members – and even sheep – came together to honour Clark’s accomplishments on track as well as his farming heritage. On behalf of his great friend Jim Clark, as well as himself, Sir Jackie Stewart received a Goodwood Ton Trophy from The Duchess of Richmond. Clark and Stewart hold the joint lap record set at the Easter Monday meeting at Goodwood in 1965.

Each morning, over 100 Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screens took to the circuit for the Track Opening Parade, kickstarting the event in style. Celebrating 75 years of this iconic model, the parade featured ambulances, fire engines, transporters, work vans and family campers. Adding a contemporary touch, a Type 2 wrapped with a design by renowned American artist Daniel Arsham joined the procession, with Arsham behind the wheel of his design over the weekend.

An array of Alfa Romeos came together to celebrate the centenary of the team’s victory at the inaugural Manufacturers’ World Championship, as well as the 50th anniversary of the marque’s victory at the 1975 World Sportscar Championship. The weekend welcomed a historic line-up of Grand Prix, sports, touring and prototype cars. Visitors had the chance to see the 158 ‘Alfetta’, Tipo 308C, TZ2 and Tipo 33 prototypes.

Goodwood Revival marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a heartfelt and joyful tribute, recreating the spirit of 1945, when crowds flooded the streets to celebrate the end of the Second World War. Military and commercial vehicles completed a lap of the track before the Pit Straight was transformed into a traditional British street party, offering a joyful and poignant reflection of the unity and relief felt across the nation eight decades ago.

Racing highlights

Following the 2024 Goodwood Revival – and 82nd Members’ Meeting earlier in the year – this year’s Revival continued the momentum with thirteen thrilling races powered by sustainable fuel; another significant step forward in securing the future of motorsport.

Featuring the fastest and most recognisable grand touring cars from Goodwood’s golden era, the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration returned as a firm favourite for this year’s event. The race brought together 30 closed-cockpit GTs, including AC Cobras, V12 Jaguar E-Types, TVR Griffiths, Porsche 904s and was contested by a star-studded lineup of drivers, including 1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, Indy 500 Champion Tony Kanaan, and Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button. Tom Ingram and Richard Kent went on to win the two-driver race, closely followed by Rob Huff and Andrew Bentley.

Welcoming 1950s production-based saloon cars, the St Mary’s Trophy presented by Motul delivered a thrilling two-part race, featuring a grid packed with Austin A40s, Alfa Romeo Giulietta T.I.s and Jaguar MK1s. IndyCar stars Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson and Tony Kanaan all went wheel to wheel, with Gordon Shedden and Chris Ward ultimately claiming victory. Ward was also named Driver of the Meeting.

Other racing highlights included a head-to-head battle in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy, with Glen English and Steve Plater taking the win on the 1962 Matchless G50. WorldSBK Champions Carlos Checa and Troy Bayliss lined up against Isle of Man TT winner and podium record holder Michael Dunlop for the Le Mans-style start. Elsewhere, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy saw Andrew Jordan and Matthew Holme take the victory behind the wheel of a Shelby Cobra, while William Nuthall claimed the trophy for the Madgwick Cup.

Revive & Thrive

The Revive & Thrive Village returned as an inspiring space for visitors to explore a programme of workshops and demonstrations, celebrating heritage skills and ways to reduce, reuse and recycle. The area brought together a mix of special guests, fashion shows, DJ sets, and vintage shopping, all reflecting Revival’s core message of sustainability and creativity, inviting visitors to rediscover a time when people cherished their clothes, cars and belongings for a lifetime of use.

Across the weekend, the Revive Style Stage – hosted by Dandy Wellington – welcomed renowned figures from the vintage community, film, and television, including glamour evangelist Dita Von Teese, ‘60s models Pattie Boyd and Penelope Tree, actor Richard E. Grant and many more. The Revive & Thrive Workshop, led by Dominic Chinea, featured live craft demonstrations, interactive restoration projects and hands-on sewing activities, bringing traditional skills to life.

Bonhams|Cars Auction

A collection of unique and spectacular vehicles went under the hammer at the Bonhams|Cars Auction on Saturday. Highlights included the Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Sanction which sold for £1,079,000, the 2016 Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly’ which sold for £194,915 and the 1962 Jaguar E-Type Competition Roadster which sold for £143,750.

Around the event

This year, the Turning Circle captured the spirit of Haight-Ashbury, the district in San Francisco that became the heart of the hippie movement during the Summer of Love in 1967. Visitors were transported to the late 1960s with bold colours and psychedelic patterns, as the legendary replica of the ‘Further’ bus took centre stage.

The Earls Court Motor Show exhibited five BMW Art Cars as part of the collection’s world tour, including the 1976 Frank Stella, 1977 Roy Lichtenstein, 1982 Ernst Fuchs, 1995 David Hockney and 2010 Jeff Koons cars.

Rolls-Royce presented an exceptional collection of Phantoms, to mark the centenary of the iconic model. The display featured five significant iterations, including His Majesty The King’s Phantom IV, with visitors also having the opportunity to see distinguished examples of the Phantom I, Phantom II, Phantom III, and Phantom V.

Arguably the most popular destination for lunch over the weekend, Harry Ramsden’s pop up on Richmond Lawn proved a hit with visitors, serving delicious fish and chips cooked to order.

Famous faces around the event included Beverley Knight, Bill Bailey, Carl Cox, Chris Evans, Dita Von Teese, James Martin, Jason Momoa, Kenney Jones, Kevin McCloud, Philip Glenister, Richard E. Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Tim Peake and Tom Kerridge.

Event charity

This year, the Goodwood Revival supported King’s Trust International, a charity founded by His Majesty King Charles III to tackle the global crisis of youth unemployment, helping young people to thrive by providing them with opportunities to develop the skills and confidence to succeed. King’s Trust International were on site across the weekend with volunteers collecting money and sharing details of the incredible work they do to support young people across the world.

2026 motorsport event season

The 2026 Goodwood Revival will take place Friday 18 – Sunday 20 September. Tickets are now on sale at goodwood.com. Sign up for ticket alerts here.

Catch up on the action

For those who couldn’t make this year’s event, catch up on all the action on Monday 29 September at 7pm on ITV4.

