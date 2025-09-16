Volkswagen celebrates the comeback of ‘Fire & Ice’ with a special model and a song by Purple Disco Machine

The new dance floor hit by DJ and music producer Purple Disco Machine and Jake Shears about the Volkswagen ‘Fire & Ice’ special model has been streamed more than a million times in just a few days

Stunts reloaded: action-packed music video with the legendary Golf 2 Fire & Ice and the new ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice

The ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice reinterprets the legendary Golf Fire & Ice special model from the 1990s in collaboration with BOGNER FIRE+ICE

Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is bringing back the music and pop culture of the 1990s with its new all-electric ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice special model. With spectacular stunts and breathtaking landscape shots, Willy Bogner’s ski film ‘Fire and Ice’ (1986) quickly achieved cult status in the 1980s. The legendary Golf 2 Fire & Ice (1990), inspired by the film, had a lasting impact on the Zeitgeist. The film and the car have retained their cult status to this day. Volkswagen is now continuing this success story in musical form: with ‘Fire + Ice’, internationally acclaimed DJ Purple Disco Machine reinterprets the film’s iconic theme song and, together with Jake Shears, brings a fresh sound to the nostalgic success story. The protagonists of the action-packed music video are the Golf 2 Fire & Ice and its all-electric successor, the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice1.

“Volkswagen has always been an integral part of mainstream culture – and it is precisely this lifestyle that we want to bring back into the spotlight,” says Christine Wolburg, Chief Brand Officer of Volkswagen. “Our mission as a brand is to be anchored at the heart of society, and to play an active role in shaping the pop culture of tomorrow. With the new all-electric ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice and the collaboration with BOGNER FIRE+ICE and Purple Disco Machine, we are bringing together the topics of cars, fashion and music in a unique way. In this way, we are not only creating an emotionally charged product, but also giving the entire brand a new appeal.”

The titular theme song of the cult ski film ‘Fire and Ice’ was recorded by US singer Marietta Waters and was produced by Harold Faltermeyer. With ‘Fire + Ice’, Purple Disco Machine has reinterpreted the song in a way that pays homage to the original while bringing it right up to date. With Jake Shears, the DJ has enlisted one of the most glamorous falsetto voices in modern music for the production. The singer of the band Scissor Sisters is considered a queer pop icon and encapsulates the spirit of euphoria and liberation that characterizes this song.

The music video also bridges the past and the future, featuring the Golf 2 Fire & Ice and its all-electric successor, the new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice special model. Inspired by the film and the legendary modern classic car, the vehicular protagonists pursue their drive for freedom and spectacular experiences. Legendary stunts from the past make an impressive comeback with the ID.3 GTX – re-imagined in a modern setting.

About the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice and its predecessor

Just one year after the world premiere of the show car, Volkswagen is presenting the limited special edition of the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice: with an extremely dynamic drive, exclusive paintwork and many design highlights. The model was developed in collaboration with the performance sportswear brand BOGNER FIRE+ICE, part of the Munich-based luxury sports fashion company BOGNER. As an homage to the year the original model was released, only 1990 units of the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice are available.

With the Fire & Ice special model in 1990, Volkswagen presented an exclusive version of the Golf 2 that was both sporty and comfortable. The design was created in collaboration with entrepreneur, fashion designer and film director Willy Bogner. With its extravagant appearance – a dark violet pearl-effect paint finish, alloy wheels, front spoiler and wider body – and powerful engine with up to 160 hp, the Golf Fire & Ice quickly became a sought-after rarity.

About Purple Disco Machine

Tino Piontek, who goes by the stage name Purple Disco Machine, is an internationally successful DJ and music producer from Dresden. As a big fan of the Volkswagen brand, he drives a model from the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer himself. Musically, Purple Disco Machine is inspired by the sounds of the 1980s. His distinctive sound combines retro vibes with modern beats, creating a unique style that is visually highlighted by vintage elements.

He was awarded a Grammy for his remix of Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ in 2023. He has also received numerous gold and multi-platinum awards worldwide. With more than two billion streams and current hits such as ‘Substitution’, ‘Honey Boy’ and ‘Beat of Your Heart’, his third studio album ‘Paradise’ has secured his status as one of the world’s leading producers. You can find more information here: Purple Disco Machine