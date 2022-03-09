In the last 2 years the world has seen a lot of changes. We have seen a global pandemic and very painful conflict between Ukraine and Russia. These two major events will more than like have a lasting effect on the NHS.

We want to ask the same question for Covid and Ukraine. They are very different scenarios but could have a similarly devastating effect on the NHS.

Covid

What will the NHS look like post covid?

Covid in short had had a un-anticipated effect on the NHS. No one expected the pandemic to be as devastating as it has been in our way of life. We are sadly all in the same position of knowing someone who has died because of Covid.

In the early waves of the pandemic, nothing was know about the impact that the virus would have on the country or the NHS.

Alot of things have changed and as a result other diseases have been let to slip through the gaps and start to have a bigger impact on family life.

The NHS have worked tirelessly for the last 2 years, they have most likely been apart rom family and friends while working many more hours than they are required to.

An unfortunate side effect of this is that there will be an inevitably increase in the demand for medical negligence solicitors.

Ukraine

What will the NHS look like post the conflict in Ukraine?

The British government has announced that there could be a influx of over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees who are trying to relocate for shelter and survive the war that they have been dragged into.

As a result of this and the fact that the NHS is trying to rebuild post covid and an influx of potential patients could again have a massive impact / potentially cripple the NHS infrastructure.

The NHS could look at lot more busy if the predicted influx in refugees. The unfortunate situation is that some of refugees who don’t want to leave their country could have injuries or ailments due to the conflict.

Conclusion

The NHS as result of possible the last 2 years of Covid and the current war in Ukraine could create 2 perfect storms that could have a massive impact on the NHS. This impact will mean there will be unfortunate mistakes made in mental health negligence, cosmetic surgery, misdiagnosis and spinal injuries.