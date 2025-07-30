ABCA Expands in South of England

ABCA Systems, a leading provider of fire protection, security, and communications systems based in North Tyneside, is delighted to announce the acquisition of RAAM Construction, a well-established provider of fire protection, construction, maintenance, and repair services.

Headquartered in Enfield, North London, RAAM Construction has been operating for nearly 19 years, delivering specialist services to commercial and public sector clients across London and the South East. The company is widely respected for its work in passive fire protection, general building works, planned maintenance, responsive repairs, and refurbishment projects, supporting sectors including social housing, education, healthcare, and local government.

This strategic acquisition strengthens ABCA Systems’ position as a national leader in integrated fire and security solutions, while significantly enhancing its geographic reach and service offering in the South of England.

Phillip Miller, Group CEO of ABCA Systems, expressed his enthusiasm:

“RAAM has built a solid reputation for delivering high-quality, dependable services to a wide range of clients. Their values and approach align closely with ours, and we’re excited to welcome the RAAM team into the ABCA family. This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions across fire protection, building services, and maintenance, and demonstrates our commitment to continued growth through strategic partnerships.”

The RAAM acquisition follows a series of successful takeovers, including Maintec Ltd, A.G.S. Tech Ltd, HBS Fabrication Northwest Ltd, and most recently, Citrus Group. All are based in the North West and have been instrumental in expanding ABCA’s operational capacity. With the addition of RAAM, ABCA continues to solidify its dominant market position across the UK, now extending its footprint further into London and the South East.

RAAM Construction will continue to operate under the ABCA Systems umbrella, with its leadership and skilled workforce remaining in place to ensure service continuity and long-term growth.

Phil Batson, Managing Director of ABCA Systems, added:

“This move represents another step forward in our mission to offer fully integrated, expert-led services to our clients. RAAM’s strengths complement our own, and together, we’re well-positioned to provide even greater value to the sectors we serve. We look forward to working closely with the RAAM team as we drive forward our shared vision for quality and growth.”

Marcin Kolodziejczyk, Managing Director of RAAM Construction, commented:

“We are proud of the business we’ve built over the last 19 years and the trust we’ve earned from our clients. Joining ABCA Systems marks an exciting new chapter for RAAM. Their support, scale, and shared values will allow us to grow further, enhance our service offering, and continue delivering the high standards our clients expect. We’re thrilled to be part of this ambitious and forward-thinking group.”