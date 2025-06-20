AC Cars America, LLC officially launched

Dedicated company to represent historic AC Cars marque in America

Pivotal moment for Britian’s oldest operating vehicle manufacture

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida

Company exhibitit at EyesOn Design at Ford House, June 15th

AC Cars is proud to announce the official launch of AC Cars America, LLC – a landmark expansion that brings the legacy of one of Britain’s most iconic automotive brands to the United States.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, this strategic move marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s global presence, and positions AC Cars at the heart of a key market to allows it to capitalise on its core strengths of performance, luxury, and craftsmanship.

Leading AC Cars America is Jeremy Stein, a Cuban-American entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience across high-impact business ventures. Having successfully founded, scaled, and sold multiple enterprises, Jeremy brings a deep expertise in strategic planning, operational leadership, and market development.

Under Jeremy’s leadership, AC Cars America will serve as the central hub for US operations – managing sales, client engagement, brand partnerships, and bespoke experiences for American collectors and enthusiasts. His entrepreneurial spirit and relentless drive to tackle complex challenges align perfectly with the ethos of AC Cars: bold in ambition, unwavering in execution.

AC Cars America’s first event was the the highly respected EyesOn Design, one of the world’s most unique automotive gatherings. Now in its 38th year, the charitable endeavour is a celebration of automotive design, with 2025’s theme: The Art of Design. Held at the home of Edsel and Eleanor Ford. It took place on Father’s Day, June 15th.

David Conza, CEO of AC Cars England, said: “AC Cars America is poised to play a critical role in the next chapter of our global journey. The US is AC Cars biggest single market, and establishing a dedicated company ensures that clients will receive the best possible care while we continue to reach a greater audience for our exclusive models.”

“I am honoured and thrilled to collaborate with David Conza and the incredible team at AC Cars, and lead the revival of AC Cars in America. I look forward to introducing a new era of performance and craftsmanship to US clients while staying true to the spirit that has made AC Cars legendary.” stated Jeremy Stein, CEO of AC Cars America, LLC

For inquiries or to connect with our US team, please contact: info@ac.cars or visit www.ac.cars