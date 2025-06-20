New Guerrilla 450-based Flat Tracker, the FT450, exclusively ridden at Royal Enfield Slide School

Slide School returns for 2025, and this time with an all-new flat track motorcycle to try. Dirt Craft and Gary Birtwistle are hosting Royal Enfield Slide School days in Leicester and Kent for riders of all abilities to learn the fundamentals of flat track technique – to slide on the ‘dirt oval’.

What’s more, it’s the perfect setting (and the only place) to sample the new FT450, built from the foundations of the Guerrilla 450. Attendees receive guidance from one of the very best riders in the sport and the founder of Dirt Craft, multi-time UK and Europe Flat Track Champion, Gary Birtwistle.

No prior experience or knowledge of flat track riding is needed to attend Slide School, it’s a day dedicated to building bike skills and confidence in a friendly and encouraging environment, from the ground up.

For those with a penchant for the dirt, Dirt Craft’s Slide School offers a unique chance to hone those flat-track-specific skills with guidance from a multiple championship-winning rider in the 450 and twins class, alongside other pro-level trainers.

Royal Enfield FT450

Photos can be found on the Royal Enfield UK Media site – https://royalenfieldmedia.co.uk/folders/143

Built from the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, the new FT450 flat-track special includes advanced upgrades to its predecessor, and uses the new liquid-cooled Sherpa engine, producing a bold sound worthy of a race bike via a full-system exhaust, equipped with FuelX for a more dirt-specific throttle response, and specialised flat track body kit for enhanced maneuverability and stance on the dirt oval.

The FT450 also features custom hubs, 18-inch rims, and a custom-made handlebar to bring controls closer to the rider, enhancing leverage during slides, running on custom flat track tyres for the perfect balance on track. Completing the look is a custom graphics set, embodying the spirit of Slide School.

Whilst this FT450 will not be available for general sale, though the Guerrilla 450 it is built from does come with the option to bolster its style with Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, in the form of a Flat Track GMA pack, including sump and radiator guards, bar-end mirrors and a stunning bench seat.

The Guerrilla 450 uses the brand-new Sherpa 450 motor, a first liquid-cooled single-cylinder from Royal Enfield and also proven on the Himalayan 450, creating 40 bhp at its peak and 40 Nm of torque. The Guerrilla 450 starts at £4,850 in Smoke Silver, with the Flat Track GMA pack available to add a total RRP of £697 worth of accessories to the Guerrilla 450 – an ideal package for riders who want a bit of flat track style on the road!

Slide School

Slide School bookings are now being taken for the remainder of the year, and for those who have completed the course, there is also the potential to dive into the ‘Race Experience’ day, where prospective riders will line up atop the training school’s bespoke FT450s on track, alongside other rookie racers.

Date Course Location Sunday 22nd of June Slide School Leicester Speedway Sunday 27th of July Slide School Iwade Speedway, Kent Saturday 9th of August Slide School Leicester Speedway Sunday 14th of September Basic Skills – Slide School Iwade Speedway, Kent Sunday 14th of September Skills Development Iwade Speedway, Kent

More experiences are available via the Dirt Craft website – https://www.dirtcraft.co.uk/

More about Dirt Craft

Dirt Craft was started by professional Flat Track racer Gary Birtwistle.

The aim was simple. To provide fun, informative Flat Track training days that are available to riders of all levels no matter what their experience.

As well as the Royal Enfield Slide School, Dirt Craft also run training programmes for riders with their own bikes who are competing in Flat Track or who would like to start competing. From absolute beginners looking to start off on the right track with good riding position and technique. To seasoned racers trying to find a little extra race pace. We offer mixed ability group sessions, private hire group classes as well as 1 to 1 tuition. Our trainers are Pro level racers with a lot of experience racing in National and International competition.

We make it our aim to ensure every attendee feels safe, comfortable and welcomed. We keep the atmosphere relaxed and social so that nobody feels under pressure at any point. We really enjoy providing a quality service and strive to give our students the knowledge and skills needed to really help them improve their riding.

