Bridgestone study highlights ongoing hesitation around EV adoption

A Bridgestone survey has revealed that a growing number of UK motorists are putting the brakes on electric vehicle (EV) purchases, with more than one in four drivers insisting they have no intention of making the switch.

New consumer research[1] commissioned by Bridgestone found that 26% of motorists say they will never buy an EV, up significantly from 17% in 2025 and marking a return to levels seen in 2024. Meanwhile, just 16% plan to purchase an electric vehicle within the next 12 months.

The findings suggest that despite the increasing presence of EVs on UK roads, many of the concerns that have surrounded electric motoring for years remain firmly entrenched.

Battery longevity and replacement costs continue to top the list of worries, cited by 55% of respondents. Half of motorists are concerned about the cost of charging an EV, while 44% remain worried about vehicle range and the initial purchase price.¹

Charging infrastructure also continues to be a sticking point, with 43% believing there are still not enough charging points available. In addition, 41% expressed concerns about the time it takes to charge an electric vehicle.¹

Despite the hesitancy, the longer-term outlook remains more positive, with more than half (53%) of motorists saying they expect to buy an EV within the next five years, while a further 7% remain undecided.¹

Drew Chapman, North Region Consumer Sales Director at Bridgestone, believes the findings highlight the importance of continuing to support motorists as the transition to electrification gathers pace.

“Electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly familiar sight on our roads, but our research shows that many drivers still have genuine questions and concerns about making the switch,” he said.

“While some of the barriers are gradually reducing, issues such as battery life, charging costs and infrastructure remain front of mind for many motorists. The industry has made significant progress, but it’s clear there is still work to do in building confidence among consumers.”

Bridgestone continues to support the transition to electric mobility through its range of ‘EV Ready’ tyres, designed to meet the specific demands of all vehicles. Its Turanza 6 tyre is an ideal solution, which has been developed to deliver a balance of efficiency, safety and long wear life. The premium all-season tyre is an example of Bridgestone’s ‘EV-ready’ advances, making it suitable for both combustion engine and electric vehicles.

Drew added: “Whether drivers are behind the wheel of an EV, hybrid or conventional vehicle, they want products they can trust. Our focus is on helping motorists get the very best from their vehicles today while supporting the mobility solutions of tomorrow.”

Bridgestone’s ‘EV Ready’ range forms part of the company’s wider commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and its global E8 Commitment, including the pillar of Ecology, which focuses on advancing sustainable tyre technologies and solutions.

For more information on Bridgestone’s EV Ready products, visit https://www.bridgestone.co.uk/stories/sustainability/Bridgestone-EV-Tyres