Added value: Dacia Sandero now available from only £166 per month

6.9% APR Representative PCP available on Sandero and Sandero Stepway, with £500 deposit contributions for Expression and Extreme versions

Sandero and Stepway available from £166* and £169 per month respectively via the limited time 6.9% APR Representative PCP

Option for matched deposit and monthly payments, allowing customers to place a lower deposit that is equal to one month’s payment

Offers available until 3rd January 2024

Already one of the best value cars that the UK has ever seen, the Dacia Sandero is now an even better buy after Dacia’s latest offers mean it can be purchased from only £166 per month on a 6.9% APR Representative Personal Contract Purchase Plan*.

Available now until 3rd January 2024, the offers span the entire Sandero and Sandero Stepway range.

All versions are available via the 48-month, 6.9% APR Representative PCP offer, while Expression and Extreme versions also come with the bonus of a value-enhancing £500 deposit contribution.

What’s more, the most affordable PCP deal sees Sandero customers enjoy the benefits of driving a bi-fuel as well as the robust quality that Dacia is famed for. Following a deposit of £1,923 and then a monthly payment of £166*, car buyers can get behind the wheel of the well-equipped Essential TCe 100 Bi-Fuel with its advanced dual petrol/LPG drivetrain.

The more adventurous and rugged Sandero Stepway can be experienced via the same PCP deal with a £3,811 deposit for £1691 per month, giving customers a cost-effective route into the flagship Extreme TCe 100 Bi-Fuel model. Alternatively, for a deposit of £2,281 and a monthly cost of £1802, customers of the Essential version can choose between the Bi-Fuel powertrain or the frugal, turbocharged TCe 90 petrol engine.

The 6.9% APR Representative PCP offer also provides the option for customers to significantly lower their initial outlay with the availability of matched deposit and monthly payments. For example, the Sandero Essential TCe 100 Bi-Fuel can be had for £2083 per month following a £208 deposit.

Additionally, both the multi award-winning Sandero and Sandero Stepway are available via 6.9% APR Representative Hire Purchase packages over the same 48-month duration. Again, Expression and Extreme variants also come with a £500 deposit contribution.