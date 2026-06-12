Adderstone Construction makes senior hire as project pipeline grows

Pictured (L-R): Michael Shipley, Group CEO, Adderstone Group; and Chris Price, Director, Adderstone Construction.

Newcastle-based Adderstone Group has appointed Chris Price as Director of Adderstone

Construction as the business prepares to commence work on a number of significant projects.

Price brings 28 years of senior construction experience to the role, having previously held director-level positions at Robertson Group, Tolent PLC, Equans and ScottishPower Renewables. At ScottishPower Renewables, he led the operations and maintenance facilities for the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarm.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Building, he has been responsible for major projects across the NHS, Ministry of Defence, civil engineering and renewable energy sectors throughout his career.

Price joins a senior leadership team that includes Jonathan Kershaw and Allison Harrison, both Directors at Adderstone Construction.

Speaking about his appointment, Price said: “The projects Adderstone Construction is taking on are genuinely exciting – complex, ambitious work that not many regional contractors would be willing or able to tackle.

“This is a business with real momentum, drive and purpose, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Michael Shipley, Group CEO of Adderstone Group, added: “Chris is a serious operator with a track record that speaks for itself. Our pipeline is as demanding as it’s ever been, and having someone of his calibre in the team puts us in a strong position to meet that challenge.”

The appointment comes as Adderstone Construction works across two of its core specialisms.

The business is currently progressing several projects across a range of mixed-use properties, carrying out remediation and compliance works affecting both commercial and residential tenants. Careful phasing and coordination is required throughout to minimise disruption to occupiers.

Alongside this, the company has an active portfolio of commercial fit-out projects

underway, further reflecting the breadth of its current pipeline.

Adderstone Construction is part of the Adderstone Group, a portfolio of specialist contracting and development businesses united by a shared purpose: building businesses that shape places.