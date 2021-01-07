New range topping Stelvio Veloce Ti joins the line-up for MY21

New 21-inch alloy wheels debut on Stelvio

Giulia and Stelvio MY21 range updated with Euro 6d-final engines

For MY21 Alfa Romeo will introduce the new Veloce Ti to the Stelvio line-up for the first time. With a wide range of equipment and cutting-edge technology as standard, its styling evokes the Quadrifoglio version highlighting the performance and dynamics of this SUV, now with new and more efficient engines, in line with E6d-final regulations.

The acronym ‘Ti’, for ‘Turismo Internazionale’, has always been applied to models with typically Italian elegance, while ‘Veloce’ expresses the speed of the best-performing versions. When put together, they combine the sportiness of Stelvio Veloce with an even more captivating style.

The Stelvio Veloce Ti features a new rear bumper with a specific diffuser, body coloured body kit and optional new 21-inch five-hole alloy wheels with a dark finish, making their debut here before they become available on other trim levels. The interior echoes the Quadrifoglio versions with aluminium gearshift paddles, sporty seats in leather and Alcantara, black headlining and real carbon fibre accents. Dark tones are also featured in the window surrounds, tinted windows and the exterior badging.

The Stelvio Veloce Ti comes fitted with the 280hp 2.0-litre Turbo petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. Its four cylinders are built entirely of aluminum, with a carbon fibre drive shaft.

New MY21 range

Alongside the introduction of the Stelvio Veloce Ti, MY21 will see the Giulia and Stelvio ranges updated with Euro 6d-final compliant engines, as well as seeing a full suite of Alfa Connect Services available across the range. Some of the packs now available include:

My Assistant offers an SOS call function, so in the event of a collision or emergency, occupants can send an emergency request to the call centre, transmitting the position and identification of the vehicle

My Remote allows remote control of the car's functions (opening/closing doors or flashing the lights) via smartphone, communication with Amazon Alexa and Google Home assistants, vehicle location, control of certain parameters (speed and area) and notifications if these are not respected

My Car monitors the health of the car at all times

My Navigation allows customer to remotely search for destinations and Points of Interest (POI), as well as real-time alerts on traffic and speedcams, while Send & Go can send a destination directly from a smartphone or web portal to the car

My Wi-Fi shares the internet connection between multiple devices on board, up to a maximum of eight

My Theft Assistance alerts the owner if theft is attempted

Information on the UK MY21 line-up, with pricing and specification, will be announced in January 2021.