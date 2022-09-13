Available in a choice of two highly specified trim levels and a limited Speciale launch edition, all including an industry-first non-fungible token (NFT) digital certificate as standard

Tonale features a 160hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a built-in 48-volt 15-kW, 55-Nm P2 electric motor that provides a true hybrid driving experience

New digital customer experience, with the opportunity to be one of the first to discover Tonale at bethefirst.alfaromeo.co.uk, with prices starting from £429* per month on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP)

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is now available to order, priced from £429* per month on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP). From launch, customers can choose between two highly specified versions, the Ti and Veloce, or the Speciale launch edition, all with their own distinct identities but featuring rich technological features and connectivity, together with the sportiness expected from an Alfa Romeo.

Advanced technology as standard

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the most technologically advanced Alfa Romeo ever and is the first vehicle ever to be equipped with an NFT digital certificate and possesses top-level connectivity and an innovative infotainment system; designed to offer Over The Air (OTA) updates and integration with Amazon Alexa. As standard across the range it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with DAB radio, Bluetooth, navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, together with a six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad.

Dual zone air conditioning, automatic headlamps with dusk sensor and automatic high-beam, auto wipers with rain sensor, auto-dimming rearview mirror and electric folding and heated exterior mirrors ensure driver comfort across the range, while keyless go, powered tailgate and front and rear parking sensors with backup camera with dynamic lines add extra convenience. Intelligent adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking (AEB), drowsy driver detection, speed assist, traffic sign recognition bring enhanced safety as standard to the Tonale range.

Simplified range with distinct character

From launch, the Tonale will be available in a choice of two distinctive trims, Ti and Veloce, as well as a Speciale launch edition. The Ti version defines itself externally with a satin chrome V front bezel, 18-inch dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with coloured Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps, a gloss-black body kit, with satin side and front inserts, and black painted mirror caps. Inside, sporty black cloth upholstery, driver’s seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, 60/40 split rear seats with ski pass and sport leather steering wheel with start button mark out the Ti.

The Veloce builds on this with dark miron V front bezel, veloce badging and body kit, with matt side and front inserts, gloss black window surround, privacy glass and 19-inch dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with monochrome Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps and red painted Brembo brake calipers. Inside, the Veloce adds aluminium pedals and door sills and column mounted aluminium shift paddles to its distinctive black and red Alcantara upholstery. Under the skin, the Veloce also gains Alfa Dual Stage Valve suspension (DVS) for an even more compliant ride.

The Speciale launch edition mirrors the look of the Veloce but adds 20-inch dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels and dark miron Speciale badge as standard.

The Tonale range is available in a choice of six solid, metallic and tri-coat colours – Alfa White, Alfa Red, Alfa Black, Misano Blue, Montreal Green and Vesuvio Grey. A leather pack is available on all trims to enhance their standard interior offering.

State-of-the-art electrification

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is powered by the brand’s first electrified powertrain. Unique to Alfa Romeo, the 1.5-litre 160hp Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT) petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and features a brand-new and exclusive 48-volt 15-kW, 55-Nm ‘P2’ electric motor which is capable of powering the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off, offering an authentic hybrid driving experience.

The car delivers the driving dynamics and agility of a true Alfa Romeo thanks to the deployment of specific technical solutions which offer the most direct steering in its segment, a brake-by-wire system for regenerative braking and Dynamic Torque Vectoring.

The customer experience is also being redefined. Customers can register their interest in the new Tonale at their preferred retailer or by visiting bethefirst.alfaromeo.co.uk. The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is priced from £429* per month on PCP for a 1.5-litre Speciale hybrid. For more information on the Alfa Romeo Tonale visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/Tonale.