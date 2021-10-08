EQS is the first all-electric luxury saloon from the Mercedes-EQ brand

Range of up to 453 miles from 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery

Prices start from £99,995 for the EQS 450+ AMG Line

On sale now, with first UK deliveries expected late 2021

The all-electric EQS is now on sale, priced from £99,995 on-the-road for the EQS 450+ AMG Line.

With a range of up to 453 miles (WLTP) from its 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 333 hp EQS is the new flagship of the Mercedes-Benz battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up. It is also the first Mercedes-Benz model to use the all-new modular platform architecture designed expressly for large luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.

The EQS showcases the innovative MBUX Hyperscreen with multiple displays that merge seamlessly under one piece of glass to create a curved screen over 141 centimetres wide. The MBUX Hyperscreen is available on AMG Line Premium models and above; it will cost £7,995.

The 107.8 kWh battery features a 200 kW DC on-board charger, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes. This is enough to deliver an extra 186 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

EQS 450+ AMG Line models come as standard with 20-inch alloy wheels; AMG Line body styling elements in high-gloss black and chrome; 4.5-degree rear-axle steering; panoramic sunroof; full leather upholstery; heated seats front and rear; a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel in Nappa leather; 12.3-inch driver display; MBUX multimedia system with 12.8-inch OLED central display; Driving Assistance Package and MBUX augmented navigation.

AMG Line Premium adds 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; Digital Light with Light Band; interior active ambient lighting; acoustic privacy glass; a 360-degree camera; Driving Assistance Plus; and a Burmester® surround-sound system. AMG Line Premium models are available for an extra £7,000 over AMG Line trim.

Costing £7,000 more than AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus brings a head-up display; remote parking functionality; and the gesture-controlled MBUX interior assistant.

EQS 450+ Luxury models feature equipment levels equal to the AMG Line Premium trim, but replace the sporty focus with a more classic style. This includes all new Microcloud Artico upholstery combined with ship-deck wood; comfort seats with comfort headrests and a heated steering wheel; and 22-inch alloy wheels. EQS 450+ Luxury trim is aligned pricing-wise with AMG Line Premium trim, costing £7,000 more than AMG Line cars.

Exclusive Luxury trim adds multi-contour massage seats with climate control; an air balance package; and Nappa leather upholstery. Exclusive Luxury costs an extra £7,000 over Luxury-spec vehicles.

The optional Rear Luxury Lounge package is also available on the Exclusive Luxury model line. Costing £3,995, it includes electrically adjustable rear seats with massage functions; comfort rear armrest with wireless smartphone charging and Android tablet; climate control for rear seats; Mercedes interior assistant; additional USB ports and adaptive interior lighting.

All EQS models come with a three-year subscription to Mercedes me Charge, providing access to green charging from many public charging providers, with a single account. This also includes a one-year subscription to IONITY with free rapid charging.