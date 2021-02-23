Prices start from £40,495 OTR for the EQA 250 Sport, including UK government plug-in car grant*

EQA is newest member of the Mercedes-EQ family and is the first

all-electric compact car from the brand

all-electric compact car from the brand Two trim lines available: Sport and AMG Line

The 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of up to 263 miles

On sale now, with first UK deliveries expected Spring 2021

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQA is now on sale, with the entry-level EQA 250 Sport priced from £40,495 on-the-road including the plug-in car grant* (£43,495 excluding PiCG). The EQA 250 AMG Line is available from £41,995 (£44,995 excluding PiCG).

With a range of up to 263 miles (WLTP) from its 66.5 kWh battery, the 188 hp EQA 250 is the newest addition to the EQ range, joining the EQC and the EQV premium MPV in the Mercedes-Benz battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up.

The EQA has a 66.5 kWh battery and a 100 kW DC on-board charger allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 40 minutes, and from 10 to 100 per cent in five hours and 45 minutes using an 11 kW wall box.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence – included as standard on both trim levels –calculates the route that will get the driver to their destination fastest, taking into account charging times, and taking the stress out of route planning. A three-year subscription to the Mercedes me Charge public charging service is also available as standard.

EQA 250 Sport models come as standard with cruise control; Mirror package; Parking package with reversing camera; LED High-performance headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist; Seat Comfort package with electropneumatic four-way lumbar support for front seats; heated front seats; Multifunction sports steering wheel in leather; THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control; 18-inch alloy wheels; Active Brake Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Blind Spot Assist; MBUX multimedia system with widescreen cockpit (two 10-inch digital displays with touchpad); smartphone integration including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours. A range of Mercedes me connected services are also available.

AMG Line trim adds AMG Line bodystyling; 20-inch alloy wheels; sports seats in ARTICO man-made leather and DINAMICA microfibre; door sills illuminated with ‘EQA’ lettering; galvanised shift paddles; aluminium trim; aluminium pedals with rubber studs and ‘AMG’ floor mats.

The optional Premium package – available on AMG Line only – can be added for an additional £3,000 and includes 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; electrically-operated panoramic glass sunroof; Keyless-Go Comfort package; augmented reality navigation system; advanced sound system; and wireless charging for compatible smartphones.

The Premium Plus package includes the above equipment, but adds 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; Parking package with 360° camera; electrically adjustable damping suspension with speed-sensitive steering; Burmester Surround Sound System; electrically adjustable front seats with memory function; head-up display; and MBUX Interior Assistant with gesture control. Premium Plus costs an additional £6,000 over AMG Line.