All-new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV priced from £44,995 OTR with Service Plan & Extended Guarantee

Includes 5 Years Complimentary Servicing, 5 Year Guarantee and 5 Years UK + European Roadside Assistance

Honda’s latest battery technology and all-new BEV platform ensure exceptional dynamics and a highly competitive range for a B-segment BEV SUV

Large central touchscreen and digital instrument binnacle, available as standard, offer a new digital experience for Honda customers

Honda’s all-new e:Ny1 will start from £44,995 OTR when order books open late October.

In the UK, to allow customers to buy with confidence, e:Ny1s will come with a complimentary Five Year Care Package, which includes: 5 Years Servicing, 5 Year Guarantee (3 Year Manufacturers + 2 Year Extended Guarantee), and 5 Years UK + European Roadside Assistance.

The B-segment SUV is the brand’s latest pure electric vehicle (EV) for Europe and the first to be built on its all-new front-wheel-drive e:N Architecture F platform, which incorporates a high-power motor and high-capacity battery for a dynamic drive and 256 miles WLTP range.

Starting at £44,995 OTR, Elegance grades come with a comprehensive specification that includes an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat finished in synthetic leather, heating functionality for both front passengers, auto dimming mirrors, dual zone air conditioning, a wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports, smart entry and push button start as well as power heated mirrors, sequential indicators, and privacy glass.

All models feature a large 15.1-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display that combine to offer an extensive suite of driving and infotainment features, including the presentation of advanced EV information, including energy use, and charging status, alongside Android Auto and wireless Apple Car Play.

The My Honda+ app allows users to schedule climate control and remote charging via their smartphone as part of the Core Connectivity package, which is complementary for the first eight years of ownership. The Digital Key package, which enables the driver and up to five others to lock, unlock and start the vehicle via the app, is free of charge for the first year of ownership. The Safety and Journey package, also complementary for the first year, provides Digital Roadside Support in the event of a breakdown, while Geo Fence technology immediately notifies the owner if their vehicle is moved or travels outside a set area without authorisation.

The e:Ny1’s range topping Advance grade starts from £47,195 OTR and introduces further convenience and premium features. Inside, customers can choose either black or light grey premium synthetic leather seats, depending on exterior colour. A panoramic sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and premium audio system are all included as standard. Convenience when loading or unloading large or heavy items is enhanced with a handsfree power tailgate.

The Advance grade also features Honda’s Parking Pilot system, which is supported by a multi-view camera system as well as additional side sensors. When engaged, the system identifies a suitable space and controls the steering, brakes, accelerator, and gear shifting. It covers six variations of parking scenarios, including bay, parallel and diagonal parking.

Honda’s full suite of SENSING active safety technology is fitted as standard across the e:Ny1 range. Driver aids include Collision Mitigation Braking, Blind Spot Information, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, plus front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

“With the backdrop of 75 years of Honda engineering excellence and integrity, the all-new e:Ny1 delivers the performance, comfort and usability that Honda customers have come to expect, with the uniqueness of the EV powertrain,” says Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK. “As Honda’s second fully electric vehicle, it has an important role in the brand’s electrification journey. With a compelling mix of attractive design inside and out, high specification levels, and strong and engaging dynamics, the e:Ny1 sets a high bar for future Honda models.”

Order books for the all-new Honda e:Ny1 open late October, with first deliveries expected from January 2024. More information available here: New Honda e:Ny1 BEV | Electric Family SUV | Honda UK.

