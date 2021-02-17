A maximum five-star safety rating has been awarded to the All-New Isuzu D-Max in the tough new Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) test.

The All-New Isuzu D-Max combines smart new styling and impressive safety technology with improved off-road performance. Not only does it deliver the strength and durability you’d expect from an Isuzu pick-up truck, this capable workhorse now adds superior levels of comfort and refinement.

Safer than ever, the robust All-New Isuzu D-Max is fitted with a wide range of safety features, including a comprehensive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) package, which raises the bar for safety in the pickup truck segment.

All-New Isuzu D-Max’s are equipped with forward-facing stereo cameras and, as a result, every model comes with Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Limiter and Lane Departure Warning & Prevention System.

As the only UK pick-up to feature a rear radar as standard on all double cabs, these models include Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Emergency Lane Keeping – which is a sector debut for this safety technology – as standard.

Increasing occupant safety further, a new driver’s knee airbag is standard on all models. Double cabs are now equipped with eight airbags as they are also fitted with a new centre airbag which offers additional protection to front seat occupants in the event of a side-on collision.

There is also a new E-Call system which dials the emergency services in the event of an accident. This is a mandatory requirement for the Euro NCAP 5-star rating as it automatically activates when the airbags are deployed. In the event of a less serious collision or to report an emergency incident, the driver can simply press the E-Call button on the overhead console.

Beneath the surface, an extra crossmember has been added to the durable ladder chassis which has been strengthened even further with certain sections up to 34% wider and 14% higher to increase rigidity and improve passenger safety, particularly during side impacts.

A revised suspension design increases stability and road holding while larger brakes have been fitted at the front and rear to reduce stopping distances, increase the service life and reduce brake fade.

The conditions for a 5-star rating on the latest Euro NCAP test are significantly higher than in previous years, with heavier and faster trolleys used in the collisions and the mandatory requirement of additional safety features.

By introducing the wide range of ADAS features, new airbags, larger brakes and by making alterations to the chassis, the All-New Isuzu D-Max is the first pickup truck to achieve all five stars.

The All-New D-Max scored maximum points for rescue and extraction thanks to the new advanced E-Call system. It also scored maximum points in the child occupant test for front and lateral collisions, where the stronger chassis, airbags and Isofix child seat anchors offered maximum protection to child occupants, based on 6 and 10-year-old children. A passenger airbag deactivation switch is now standard on every truck to enable the fitment of a rear facing child seat.

Every variant of the All-New Isuzu D-Max weighs under 2,040kg and is therefore subject to normal passenger car speed limits. Many double cab pick-up trucks exceed this weight limit so must comply with goods vehicle speed limits which are 10mph lower on single and dual carriageways.

The All-New Isuzu D-Max has taken a huge stride forward in terms of refinement, safety and comfort while retaining its core characteristics of strength, durability and capability. The efficient diesel engine, which produces up to 164PS and 360Nm of torque, complies with the latest Euro 6D emission standard, while the new model retains Isuzu’s unmistakable workhorse credentials with a 3.5t towing capacity and a maximum payload of over one tonne.

Customers have a wide range of models to choose from including 4×2 or 4×4, manual or automatic transmissions, three different cab types (single, extended and double cab) and four brand new trim levels. Each new model comes with 125,000 mile / 5 Year warranty and 5 years UK and European roadside assistance. The All-New Isuzu D-Max arrives into UK showrooms in March 2021 and customers are encouraged to register their interest now.