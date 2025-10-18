All-new Mazda6e awarded five-star Euro NCAP rating

All-new Mazda6e receives top scores for Adult Occupancy and Child Occupancy assessments.

Comprehensive range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ensured solid Safety Assist rating.

Arriving in the UK in the first half of 2026, UK pricing and full specifications will be revealed later.

The all-new Mazda6e has achieved a maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its recent series of tests. In the two categories of Adult Occupant and Child Occupant protection, Mazda’s latest all-electric model scored an excellent 93%. The Mazda6e was also rated 74% for the protection of Vulnerable Road Users and 77% for its Safety Assist systems.

The Mazda6e’s 93% score in Adult Occupancy included maximum points in the side barrier test and good or adequate protection to all critical body areas in the more severe side pole impact test. The far side airbag designed to mitigate occupant-to-occupant injuries in lateral impacts provided good protection for the driver and the front passenger. Head restraints on the front and rear seats demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision.

In the Child Occupancy category, Mazda’s new five-door hatchback also scored 93% overall and achieved maximum points in crash test performance with both Frontal and Lateral Impact based on six- and ten-year-old children. The correct installation of child seats – CRS Installation Check – also received full marks, and the Mazda6e’s Occupancy Monitoring System warning the driver not to leave their children in the car unattended received positive recognition.

In the Vulnerable Road Users category, the Mazda6e provided mostly good or adequate protection for pedestrians. The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and Lane Support systems achieved maximum points for protecting motorcyclists. The vehicle also scored well in protecting cyclists with its AEB system and door opening warnings for all side doors, resulting in a 74% overall rating in this category.

The Mazda6e’s comprehensive range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) helped it secure a solid 77% Safety Assist rating. The AEB system reacted well to other vehicles. The standard driver status monitor detected fatigue and distraction, the lane support system gently corrected the vehicle’s path, and the speed assistance system identified local speed limits.

Also contributing to the Mazda6e’s driving safety are its low centre of gravity, ideal 47:53 percent weight distribution, and excellent driving dynamics. The car’s driver-focused cockpit design and advanced human-machine interface (HMI) help the driver to stay focused. The all-new Mazda6e combines Japanese philosophy, thoughtful design, and advanced technology to deliver an electric driving experience that is refined, comfortable and safe.

Arriving in the UK in 2026, the Mazda6e is the next chapter in Mazda’s EV story in Europe.