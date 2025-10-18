Average age of UK cars hits 10 years as Warrantywise ranks most reliable models

Research shows the average car on UK roads is close to 10 years old – the oldest figure ever recorded

Using its trusted Reliability Index, Warrantywise ranks the most reliable 8–12-year-old vehicles on UK roads to give consumers confidence

Toyota Yaris ranks top with a score of 93.6 out of 100, and an average repair cost of just £651

Superminis make up the majority of top reliable cars in this age bracket, with two SUVs included

Warrantywise plans include extended warranties for cars as old as 15 years or with fewer than 150,000 miles

Blackburn, 16 October 2025

The average car on Britain’s roads is now close to 10 years old – the oldest figure recorded, according to a new analysis of the national car parc1. In response, Warrantywise has used its market-leading Reliability Index – one of the UK’s most comprehensive measures of real-world vehicle dependability – to reveal the top ten most reliable used cars aged between 8 and 12 years old on UK roads.

The Reliability Index ranks vehicles by overall dependability and shares both the highest and average repair costs for each model – providing transparency on potential ownership costs, even among statistically dependable vehicles. The latest analysis from Warrantywise’s data shows that the Toyota Yaris leads with an outstanding score of 93.6 out of 100, while its highest recorded repair request of £2,312 demonstrates significantly lower cost risk compared to many alternatives – highlighting why it consistently ranks as both dependable and budget-friendly for long-term ownership.

By contrast, the Mitsubishi Outlander, while achieving a strong overall score of 85.9 out of 100 and placing fifth in the top ten, recorded the highest single repair cost within this group at £9,531. These findings show that while certain cars are less likely to break down, when major faults do occur, the repair costs can be significant – highlighting the importance of understanding both reliability and cost risk for owners of ageing vehicles.

The data comes at a time when findings from the RAC Foundation2 confirm that at the end of 2024, the average UK car was nine years and ten months old, highlighting a clear trend of motorists holding on to vehicles for longer. According to Warrantywise, rising living costs, supply chain challenges in the new car market, and shifting motoring regulations have all contributed to this change, with many drivers delaying new purchases in favour of keeping older cars on the road.

While this may save money on upfront replacement costs, it places far greater emphasis on reliability – making the findings of the Reliability Index more relevant than ever for UK motorists.

Top Ten Most Reliable 8–12-year-old Cars

Position Make/Model Average Repair Request Highest Repair Request Overall Reliability Score (only 8–12-year-old models considered) 1 Toyota Yaris £651 £2,312 93.6 2 Honda Civic £778 £4,170 93.0 3 Honda CR-V £1,027 £3,716 89.0 4 Suzuki Swift £827 £3,993 86.5 5 Mitsubishi Outlander £1,201 £9,531 85.9 6 Toyota Aygo £399 £1,297 85.5 7 SEAT Ibiza £758 £3,876 81.5 8 Ford Mondeo £1,047 £4,908 80.9 9 Renault Clio £693 £3,496 80.3 =10 Ford Ka £572 £2,049 79.6 =10 Citroën C1 £800 £4,536 79.6 =10 MINI Hatchback £1,095 £6,957 79.6

Commenting on this news and the Reliability Index findings, Antony Diggins, Managing Director at Warrantywise, said: “With cars on the road for longer than ever before, our data reveals some surprising insights about which models truly deliver long-term value. While Toyota and Honda continue to dominate for reliability, what’s particularly striking is how repair costs can vary dramatically even among dependable vehicles. This transparency is crucial as drivers navigate an increasingly complex used car market.”

Warrantywise, which has sold more than one million plans since it was founded in 2000, offers a range of extended warranties for older vehicles, providing protection beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. With options tailored to suit age and mileage, plans range from the 04/40 Plan (for vehicles up to 4 years old and under 40,000 miles) through to the 15/150 Plan (for cars up to 15 years old and 150,000 miles), delivering peace of mind for many of the used cars still on Britain’s roads today.

