All-New Mégane E-Tech 100% Electric is the first of a new generation of electric vehicles to benefit from the new CMF-EV platform, dedicated to electric vehicles

‘Sensual tech’ design language with the brand’s new ‘Nouvel’R’ logo

OpenR screen offers class-leading digital experience with 12.3-inch dashboard display, 12-inch multimedia display, built on Android Automotive OS with integrated Google services

Optimised cabin space with innovative and recycled materials

Two battery capacities available with a range of up to 292 miles (WLTP) and fast 130 kW charging delivering 186 miles of range in just 30 minutes

26 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) bring innovative safety systems and driver aids to the segment

Renault and electric vehicles, the story of a revolution embraced well before all others. More than 10 years of unparalleled experience and expertise, as shown by the 10 billion ‘e-kilometres’ covered by the 400,000 vehicles already sold. Renault Group, EV pioneer, currently stands as market leader in Europe. And the story is just beginning.

Today, it is a revolution that is picking up pace. A new impetus, driven by the Renaulution strategy and Renault’s latest ‘Nouvelle Vague’. This new era will see Renault Group lead the energy transition and Renault EV models will be as much sought after as they generate value.

Inspired by the MORPHOZ concept car in 2019 then heralded by the Mégane eVision show car in 2020, the latest model with a sleek, elegant style goes beyond expectations. Thanks to the Alliance-developed CMF-EV platform, it rewrites the rulebook and pushes the boundaries in terms of design, footprint/habitability ratio and versatility. It is as much a joy to drive as it is to behold.

Sporting Renault’s new ‘Nouvel’R’ logo, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric personifies the brand’s transformation: it symbolises how the core of the market is being revolutionised, represents a gigantic leap forward in all aspects, and is exciting to see and to drive each and every time. It proudly stands as a uniquely technological car with the interior adorned by its crowning jewel, the OpenR screen that brings together the instrument panel and multimedia interface all within the same unit.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is a child of technology, a child of the Renaulution. This will be the first model to be 100% ‘Made in ElectriCity’, Renault Group’s new industrial hub and European leader of EV vehicles located in the North of France. A truly French icon, the windscreen incorporates a rooster silhouette to symbolise the vehicle’s French origin and manufacturing.

NEW GENERATION OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Renault’s All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is the first of its Generation 2.0 electric vehicles and marks the beginning of a new chapter of the electric revolution started some 10 years ago. Connected to the EV ecosystem and the digital world of its users, the All-new Mégane E-Tech Electric symbolises the beginning of Renault wining ground in the compact vehicle market. The Mégane of the future is already here!

Much like a smartphone, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric merges seamlessly with the digital ecosystem of its user. It is a high-tech vehicle always ready to serve, thanks to its new OpenR display and OpenR Link multimedia system, developed with Google and based on Android Automotive OS. Each user’s profile can thus be linked to their personal Google account for a more in-depth experience. In addition to Google Maps and the catalogue of Google Play apps, Google’s built-in voice assistant and the My Renault app make using the car an interactive and proactive experience.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is equipped with intelligent charging capabilities and, ultimately, it will be able to feed power back into the grid when needed thanks to vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Renault and the Group’s new brand, Mobilize, have developed expertise in battery management (e.g., second life, recycling) that covers the entire life cycle and value chain.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric does even more to protect the environment. All upholstery is made out of 100% recycled materials. Depending on the version, that accounts for up to 2.2kg. A total of 27.2 kg of visible and invisible parts are made out recycled plastics. 95% of the vehicle will be recycled at the end of its life.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is the first model in the Renault range to benefit from all the Alliance’s CMF-EV platform has to offer. This new benchmark platform is dedicated to all-electric vehicles and makes it easier to manufacture, develop, and optimise performance of each brand’s new-generation models.

Thanks to disruptive technology and batteries with greater capacity, the CMF-EV platform offers the opportunity to increase the energy efficiency and range of an electric car while reducing its charging time. The power and comfort when sitting behind the wheel are also greatly enhanced thanks to an overhaul of the chassis and steering systems and a lowered centre of gravity made possible thanks to the batteries mounted under the floor.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

Leveraging the power of a platform designed for EV models, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric leads the way for the fundamentally electric ‘sensual tech’ design language that will imbue the new model with an elegant yet powerful character. Inside, record spaciousness and renewed ergonomics combine to give passengers a better experience.

Standing as the first model of the new generation of Renault’s EV native cars, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is also the first model to bear the brand’s new ‘Nouvel’R’ logo. The disruptive design goes against the grain of what traditional compact saloon cars look like, giving the model stronger character, but also better aerodynamics and economy. It also incorporates more technological elements as well as others that draw heavily on the world of high-tech and hi-fi design (vent grilles, laser engraving on lower door protection)

With the extended wheelbase (2.70m for a total length of 4.21m) and reduced overhang offered by the new CMF-EV modular platform, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric features a battery that is thinner than ever (only 110mm) allowing the designers to refine the external proportions while also boosting the car’s interior roominess vs. footprint ratio and lowering the centre of gravity for a more exciting driving experience.

Features directly inspired from the world of crossovers give a sense of robustness: large 20-inch wheels, protective strips on the lower body and wheel arches, and a high beltline. The line of the roof, wide tracks, and flush door handles feel more like a coupé. The height, spaciousness, and boot volume are reminiscent of traditional hatchback models.

For its launch, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric will be available in six elegant and eye-catching colours: Rafale Grey, Schist Grey, Midnight Blue, Flame Red, Diamond Black, and Glacier White. For a more personal touch, it can also come in a two-tone finish with the roof, pillars, and – depending on the chosen trim – the side mirror guards in Schist Grey, Diamond Black, or Glacier White, enabling 30 possible combinations.

The vehicle sits proudly atop its 20-inch wheels (18-inch for the entry-level model) and comes with a choice between two 20-inch wheels and two 18-inch options.

Equipped with high-tech lights and new light signature, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric comes to life when you approach it, displaying a unique welcome sequence that is enhanced by a string of light and sound effects.

Full-LED lighting at the front and back of the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric has been finely laser cut to express its modernity. The car features a brand-new lighting signature with ‘electrifying’ patterns that cross over to the central logo. At the front, daytime running lamps appear to extend beyond the projectors and continue their path up to the side air vents on the shield. At the rear, numerous laser-cut micro-optic fibres laid in criss-crossing lines create an intriguing 3D-like shimmer effect. In addition to the elegant indicators, the brake lights are displayed in two clear lines, much like a ‘pause’ sign.

The projector headlamps are made using six reflective panels and are adaptive so it’s no longer necessary to switch between high and low-beam – it’s all automatic. The beam of light is much wider on urban roads to see more of what is happening around the vehicle and much longer for the open road and motorways. The lights also adapt to changes in weather such as rain or fog via a switch located on the dashboard and serve as fog lights. Dynamic indicator lights round out the full range of ultra-modern and stylish lighting features.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric automatically detects when the person holding the car’s key card is within one metre of the car. The vehicle then sets off a light sequence where the headlamps light up starting in the middle, then moving out before fading to black on the daytime running lamps with the indicators on. At the rear, the light strip and lamps light up while the indicators flash. The welcome sequence finishes with two lights mounted on the wing mirrors projecting the new Renault logo on the ground, showing the path leading to the vehicle.

Each version of the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric incorporates flush door handles. When the driver or front passenger approaches, or when the vehicle is unlocked, the handles hidden in the body automatically glide out. They pop back into place after two minutes of remaining stationary, when the car begins to move forward, or when the doors are locked.

The welcome sequence comes to an end when the driver sits in the driver’s seat. The OpenR screen with dashboard displays and multimedia screen turns on displaying the logo and brand name. Ambient lighting illuminates the cockpit while the speakers play a brand-new Renault audio cue rounding out the welcome sequence.

INTERIOR DESIGN

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric leverages the CMF-EV platform’s best aspects to offer the roomiest interior related to its footprint. Driver and passengers alike enjoy an obstacle-free environment with optimal comfort and a touch of modernity from the new OpenR screen.

Interior dimensions of the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric are similar to those of the ICE-powered Mégane if not bigger. The CMF-EV platform serves to enhance the car’s overall spaciousness and practicality with an extended wheelbase, smaller engine compartment incorporating air-conditioning components, pared back dashboard, and so on. Thus, passengers can enjoy extra roominess in the centre console and under the dashboard area. Moreover, interior space and comfort have been increased thanks to the absence of a drive-shaft tunnel, gear stick and control panel usually integrated on the centre console.

First seen on the TreZor (2016), SYMBIOZ (2017), and MORPHOZ (2019) concept cars, the brand-new OpenR single screen combines the digital instrument panel and central console multimedia screen. The OpenR screen is made using reinforced glass for a more robust finish that is pleasing to touch and to look at. Screen brightness and light reflectiveness have both been optimised to ensure good visibility even in full sunlight, enhanced by the anti-reflection coating. The traditional dashboard sun hood has therefore been removed as no longer necessary, saving space and making the final look more streamlined and modern.

The OpenR screen has a display area like no other: a 12.3-inch dashboard screen (1920 x 720 pixels, landscape) and 12-inch multimedia screen (1250 x 1562 pixels, portrait). The entry level model features a 9-inch multimedia screen (1250 x 834 pixels, landscape). It incorporates the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 4K multiple display capabilities, and advanced connectivity with USB-C ports.

The ‘instrument panel’ section of the OpenR screen accommodates four different driver displays according to their priorities: driving layout, navigation layout, zen layout, and battery layout. It goes without saying that the dashboard display can be wholly customised. It features five widgets (fuel use, tyre pressure, distance, eco-monitor, music) and eight colour schemes.

Inspiration from the world of home furniture is very present inside the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric with unusual or recycled materials giving the interior a welcoming and homely feel. The designers sought to go beyond more traditional materials such as plastic, and the more classic colours like black.

Hence, the dashboard on entry and mid-range versions has been topped with a textile finish, while the premium trim comes with faux-leather TEP. The upper contour of the dashboard and upper strip of the inner door panels feature Alcantara upholstery for mid-range cars and a decorative ‘Nuo’ wood finish on the premium trim. Nuo is an innovative new material made of thin lime timber veneer bonded to a cotton textile backing using an environmentally friendly adhesive. This will be its first use in a production model and, paired with TEP for the upper dashboard, Warm Titanium stitching throughout the passenger cockpit, and genuine leather seats, it helps give the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric a refined and elegant feel.

Every grade features a decorative strip that stretches across the dash and into the door panels creating a greater sense of visual width. It also incorporates a strip of lights on the upper trim, available as an option on mid-range trims.

Upholstery on the entry trim level is made entirely out of 100% recycled materials. The mid-level trim with combined TEP/fabric upholstery is also 100% recycled. Lastly, the front and rear backrests and seat panels on the premium trim are entirely leather. They come in two colour schemes: titanium black with decorative trim in Warm Titanium or light sandy grey with moka trim. Across all trim packages, storage compartments in the door panels are lined with carpet for added visual comfort and sound proofing.

In shifting the gear selector behind the steering column and relocating the MULTI-SENSE button to the steering wheel, it freed up more space between the two front seats which now houses a 7-litre storage compartment. There are also two additional cup holders and 3 litres of storage located under the central armrest which can slide by 55mm for better comfort. All in all, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric offers 30 litres of on-board storage, the best in its class.

The boot boasts a total volume of 440 litres while the charging cables have their own 22-litre storage area accessible via a removable boot floor panel. Boot capacity can be increased with the rear seats folded down in a 60:30 format and the front passenger seat folded up.

The central armrest can slide back and forward to offer a convenient storage space housing two USB-C ports and a 12V socket. Two more USB-C ports for 2nd row passengers are located behind the armrest. Depending on the chosen trim, front seats come with power-controlled adjustments including lumbar support and heating function. Lastly, the bottom of the multimedia screen is host to a number of piano-type buttons and a smartphone dock. The smartphone can be positioned horizontally, for inductive charging, or vertically to view its screen.

The mood lighting in the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is full LED and based on the human body’s natural 24-hour circadian cycles to optimise the well-being of those on-board. Lighting inside the cockpit is achieved via light strips along the dashboard, door panels, and smartphone dock. Named LIVING LIGHTS, it differs between day and night, changing colour every 30 minutes.

Of course, the lighting mood can be easily changed and altered via the MULTI-SENSE setting interface, which is now easily accessible via the button located on the steering wheel. In particular, the brightness and colour can be changed to suit everyone’s mood and preferred style. Via the OpenR screen, a manual toggle can be used to scroll between 48 different colours for the door panels and instrument panel lights. Colours also change according to the chosen drive mode.

DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Driving the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is to benefit from a reinvented experience thanks to an agile platform and dynamic powertrains. In designing the CMF-EV platform, particular attention was paid to ensuring that vehicles could combine the pull of an electric motor and a lively chassis without impacting comfort. Brand new power steering has been added for agility and direct feedback. In addition, the Parallel Link multi-arm coupling on the rear axle ensures solid traction for a safer drive.

The thinner battery (110mm) means the centre of gravity is lower (-90mm compared to the Mégane ICE) and the car is more agile. Weight is evenly distributed thanks to the battery being housed under the floor.

Driving sensations and driver position are directly correlated. The driver position in the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is low-lying and saloon-like, and best conveys the dynamic feel of the car’s chassis.

For rear passengers, the incline of the rear seat (27°) combined with the completely flat floor area means the rear passengers can keep their feet flat on the floor without having to raise their knees, which is considerably more comfortable for long trips.

The innovative ‘Cocoon Effect Technology’, developed and patented by Renault engineers, brings a level of audio comfort that is unparalleled, even for a naturally silent electric car. A layer of sound-absorbing foam has been pressed in between the car’s floor and across the whole battery. Improvements are best felt above 18 mph as it creates a sound cocoon most often found on premium saloon models. Moreover, the ‘Cocoon Effect Technology’ is very lightweight; it weighs 3 kilos less than regular sound proofing and is enhanced by an additional door lining.

The new generation MULTI-SENSE settings and the OpenR Link multimedia interface allow drivers to adapt the car to their personality or mood. They can be accessed via the OpenR touch screen, or a brand-new button located on the steering wheel. The various settings cover items such as driving sensations (power steering, engine calibration, accelerator responsiveness) and on-board mood (lighting, driver seat comfort, heating, instrument displays and colour), while three pre-programmed modes (Eco, Comfort, and Sport) combine the best of these settings for simplicity. A fourth mode (My Sense) offers a configurable blend of settings. The driver can switch between any of the modes at any time – even by voice command.

POWERTRAIN

With its brand-new motor delivering up to 160kW with 300Nm of torque and four levels of regenerative braking, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric takes the joy of driving an electric vehicle to new heights. Known more specifically as the electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM), it boasts better power output compared to permanent magnet motors and doesn’t require rare earth metals, thereby reducing the environmental impact and cost of large-scale production.

Thanks to its optimised design, the motor is compact and only weighs 145kg – 10% less than the motor currently used on Zoe, despite a marked increase in both power and torque. Offered in two guises – 96kW (130hp) and 250Nm, or 160kW (218hp) and 300Nm – it takes the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric from 0 to 62mph in just 7.4 seconds.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric has been equipped with an optimised regenerative braking system. Active when the gear selector is in the D position, regenerative braking helps recover energy as the car slows down, improving battery efficiency and range while using the brakes less.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric further optimises regenerative braking by including four brake levels that can be selected via the paddles behind the steering wheel: Level 0 (no regenerative braking) up to Level 3 (maximum regeneration and optimised engine braking for intuitive city driving).

Much like its new power train, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric also has a brand new 395kg battery designed to fit perfectly in the CMF-EV platform. At 110mm – 40% smaller than the Zoe battery – it is the thinnest on the market. In order to attain such a compact size, Renault engineers had to turn to new lithium-ion NMC (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt) batteries from LG, with more nickel and less cobalt for greater energy density, reaching 600 Wh/L, 20% more than the Zoe. They also benefit from a new liquid cooling system that makes the battery more compact and efficient thanks to die cast aluminium tubes.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric comes with a choice of two battery capacities: 40kWh for a range of 186 miles (WLTP cycle), and 60kWh for a range of up to 292 miles (WLTP cycle, depending on model). The 40-kWh battery is made of 8 modules of 24 cells each, distributed over a single layer. The 60-kWh battery consists of 12 modules of 24 cells each, spread over two layers. In both cases, the battery’s dimensions remain unchanged, including the record height of 110mm (1960mm length and 1450mm width). They come with an 8-year guarantee, during which they will be replaced free of charge should they deteriorate to less than 70% of their nominal capacity.

The long range of the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is thanks to a new, patented, three-part system: a new heat pump improves the battery’s coefficient of performance by 30% compared to Zoe, with a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system; an intelligent system for managing energy lost by the batteries and powertrain, which reuses it to heat the cockpit; predictive charging management uses the route on the vehicle’s navigation system to set the battery at the appropriate temperature as the car nears a planned charging point, making the best use of the charging point’s capabilities for a faster, fuller charge.

With these technologies, a journey between Paris and Lyon, London and Newcastle, Hanover and Copenhagen or Munich and Venice only requires a single short charging stop of 30 minutes.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is available with multiple charging solutions, and is compatible with all AC charging infrastructure: Domestic socket 10A/2.3kW (single-phase); Green’up Socket 16A/3.7kW (single-phase); Wallbox 32A/7.4kW (single-phase); Public charging station 16A/11kW (single-phase); Public charging station 32A/22kW (triple-phase). Depending on the version, it can also be compatible with DC chargers up to 130kW (combo sockets), such as fast charging stations on motorways.

Charge times are among the fastest on the market:

Up to 248 miles of mixed driving recovered overnight (8 hours) with a 7.4kW wallbox

Up to 99 miles of urban driving recovered in 1 hour, with a 22kW public charging station

Up to 124 miles of motorway driving recovered in 30 minutes with a 130kW fast charging station

Up to 186 miles WLTP recovered in 30 minutes with a 130kW fast charging station

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric includes the Fireman Access innovation that was born of a long-standing partnership between Renault Group and French firefighters. It adds a special access for rescue teams to utilise when trying to quickly douse a battery fire on an electric vehicle, meaning they can quench the flames in just 5 minutes as opposed to 1-3 hours it used to take. In addition, a switch located under the rear bench enables rescue teams to disconnect the battery from the vehicle.

A QR code is also affixed to the windscreen of the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric. It is intended for rescue teams who, by scanning it when responding to an accident, can quickly recognise that it is an electric vehicle. It also gives them access to the car’s structural information, for example, the location of the battery and airbags, places for quick and risk-free cutting.

CONNECTED EXPERIENCE

With the new OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric boasts state-of-the-art technology to provide helpful and familiar apps and services like Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, while always keeping the system updated. It makes for a unique connected experience similar to the one of a smartphone or tablet, and combines with a brand-new sound experience thanks to a new partnership with specialist Harman Kardon.

Inside the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric, the OpenR screen stands as the interior design’s crowning jewel. It is powered by Android Automotive OS, based on the same operating system used to run more than 75% of smartphones around the world. Developed by Google, the software is open source, scalable, and always up to date.

Google Maps also includes a specific function for electric vehicles called ‘Electric Route Planner’. It plans an optimal route for long journeys that natively integrates charging stations. Should the set destination be one for which the battery level is insufficient, the system will automatically propose a selection of available and compatible charging points along the route and suggest the best way of arriving as soon as possible. During the journey, it updates automatically according to the vehicle’s actual energy use. It also warns the driver if the planned route needs to be changed, should a charging station be out of order, for example.

In addition to Google Assistant and Google Maps, OpenR Link supports many applications developed by third-party developers on Google Play. On the 12-inch version, in addition to the main display, the interface has been customised to accommodate two widgets among those made available: charging, energy flow, air quality, tyre pressure, music, etc. The interface on the 9-inch version features a screen split between four widgets.

Simple and intuitive, OpenR Link integrates all the functions that can be found in a smartphone or tablet, making the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric an intuitive experience. It can also be used like a tablet, with either a single finger (short tap, long tap, scroll), multiple fingers (pinch, zoom, etc.), or by using the voice recognition software. It receives and displays notifications and allows you to easily navigate between its different spaces (Home/Navigation, Music, Phone, Applications, Vehicle) all thanks to the menu bar at the top of the screen.

The OpenR Link system can also be customised like a smartphone, in particular through the use of user accounts. These allow you to define personal profiles including the vehicle settings, Google Account preferences, My Renault account settings, automatic smartphone mirroring, etc. OpenR Link is compatible with Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®, and operates by cable or as a wireless system. In this case, however, some services or functions, such as the Electric Route Planner, are no longer available.

Finally, as with a smartphone or tablet, OpenR Link updates automatically via FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air) technology. There’s no need to schedule an update with a dealership, even though you still can if you wish, you just have to approve the message that pops up on the screen to tap into quality improvements and, as the life of the vehicle continues, to gain access to new features for the multimedia system and the vehicle itself.

As with a smartphone, a 4G bundle with data is necessary to benefit from these functions. An initial subscription will be included with the purchase of the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric, and it can be renewed or replaced by connecting to the customer’s smartphone.

Benefiting from Renault’s experience in connected services dedicated to electric vehicles, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is permanently connected to its user’s digital ecosystem, whether they are in the car or elsewhere, via the My Renault app or the various remote services. It includes a wide range of functions for all vehicle types (remote activation of lights and horn to help locate the car, etc.) and other EV-specific functions: remaining battery display, display of charging stations in the vicinity or near a specific location, scheduled charge times chosen by the driver, charging status and monitoring, Mobilize Charge Pass to automatically pay when using compatible charging stations (more than 200,000 in Europe, 50% of which offer 22kW charging), remote activation of air conditioning or heating of the car’s interior, with no impact on range when plugged in. Services adapted to fleets (e.g., fleet management, smartphone activated virtual keys) are also available on dedicated apps. Most of the functions on the My Renault app are also visible and controllable via the OpenR screen in the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric cockpit.

In addition to the two Arkamys sound systems that come as standard on the entry- and mid-level trims, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric features a brand-new Harman Kardon top-of-the-line sound system on the premium trim (optional on mid-level).

The goal was to give all occupants the same exceptional musical experience. With a total power of 410W, it has no less than 9 audio channels: two tweeters on the sides of the dashboard, two woofers in the front door panels, two tweeters and two woofers in the rear door panels, and a subwoofer located in the boot. The tweeters have been designed with a high-quality supple fabric dome for soft yet faithful reproduction of even the highest audible frequencies. High-power dual-coil front woofers have been optimised for dynamic bass reproduction and mid-range support. Along with the subwoofer, they have been designed for seamless reproduction of bass noises with minimal distortion.

The unique Harman Kardon Externally Coupled Subwoofer technology is lighter and smaller than before and yet it still performs exceptionally well with low frequency sounds. The compact design has been made possible because the subwoofer is plugged into a purpose-specific opening in the chassis on the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric.

Occupants can choose from five sound-mix settings: Studio, Concert, Immersion, Lounge, and Club. For each setting, an algorithm manages phase equalisation between the speakers to create stereo sound that is stable, well-defined, and consistent for all occupants. Everyone in the car will experience audio quality that is on par with the quality one would receive while sitting at home listening to their favourite track on a Hi-Fi stereo. Lastly, an advanced algorithm automatically maintains a steady volume and tonal balance, regardless of how fast the car is travelling.

SAFETY AND DRIVER ASSISTANCE

The 26 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric are divided into three categories: driving, parking, and safety. They bring the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric to the top of its class in terms of driver comfort and safety for passengers and other road users.

The All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric sees Renault’s well-known Highway and Traffic Jam Companion taken up a level. Now a contextual ADAS, it can monitor more than just what is happening in adjacent lanes and helps the driver deal with any obstacles they may encounter. Classed as level 2 vehicle autonomy, it is now known as Active Driver Assist.

Active Driver Assist combines contextual adaptive cruise control with “Stop & Go” and Lane Keeping Assist. While adaptive cruise control remains much the same, this new system uses geolocation data and specific maps that include commonly encountered features on inter-urban roads such as roundabouts, speed limit changes, and the angle of dangerous turns. In addition to such events being displayed on the instrument panel, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric can automatically slow to 18 mph when nearing a roundabout and then accelerate back up to speed on leaving. The vehicle also automatically adapts to a change in the prevailing speed limit.

Lane Keeping Assist can now function without any road markings on the outward side such as on country roads. Drivers can now also select a ‘preferred side’ for their lane in order to make it easier for faster vehicles like cars or motorbikes to overtake.

When the Active Driver Assist has been activated and the car comes to a halt in traffic, the car will pull away again on its own when safe to do so within the next 10 seconds (as opposed to 3 seconds previously). Any longer and the driver will have to act by pressing the accelerator in order for the car to start up again.

Renault has taken a step forward to offer drivers even more on-board safety with the smart speed limiter on the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric. Active by default, it allows drivers to automatically set the vehicle’s maximum speed to the current limit. The system uses the front camera to recognise speed signs and combines that information with data from the navigation system to determine the current limit as quickly as possible. It is then displayed on the dashboard and on the navigation screen. In the event that the vehicle is travelling faster than the deduced speed, a visual warning flashes in front of the driver who then has to simply press a button on the steering wheel to adapt the speed limiter, cruise control, or adaptive cruise control to the official speed. This happens automatically when driving in the rain.

As a way of reducing the likelihood of a collision, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric is equipped with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA). The latter is more advanced than ever with its latest iteration: Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA). It combines data from the front camera and side radar to automatically centre the vehicle in its lane should it be about to cross a line, if it detects a possible collision from the front or side, or when the vehicle is about to drive off the road. The Emergency Lane Keeping Assist operates between 40 mph and 100 mph when crossing a line and there is a risk of a side collision or when about to drive off the road, and between 40 mph and 68 mph when there is a risk of a front-on collision.

Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB) is an automatic emergency braking system that activates when the driver is reversing. If the rear ultrasonic sensors detect a potential obstacle such as a pedestrian, cyclist, or a pole, the system gives the driver a visual and audible initial warning. If the driver does not react, the system automatically applies the brakes for two seconds to avoid the collision. The system is active while reversing between 2 mph and 6 mph.

Occupant Safe Exit (OSE) warns an occupant of an approaching vehicle, motorcycle, or cyclist as they open a car door, in order to avoid a collision.

The Around View Monitor 3D uses four cameras to display a 3D model of the vehicle and visualise its immediate surroundings in 360°. The driver can then move around the vehicle via the touch screen, with a panoramic view of the front and rear of the vehicle in order to confidently park the car.

The Full Auto Park feature is an improvement on the Easy Park Assist semi-automatic parking system. The system is nearly entirely autonomous as the driver is no longer required to change gears between drive and reverse, or to use the accelerator or the brakes during an assisted manoeuvre. The driver merely has to press down on the accelerator to indicate to the system to either continue or stop the manoeuvre.

The Smart Rear View Mirror uses a camera located at the top of the rear window and displays a real-time view of the road behind on the vehicle’s interior rear-view mirror, giving an entirely unobstructed view, in addition to that seen in the wing mirrors.

Like all electric vehicles on European roads, the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric emits an external sound that serves to signal its presence to pedestrians. Known as VSP (Vehicle Sound Pedestrian) and active between 0 and 18mph, it has been completely renewed on this latest model. Developed in partnership with IRCAM (Paris Institute for Musical Acoustic Research), the new VSP on the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric has been designed to disturb those on board as little as possible while remaining as effective as possible for those outside. Its purpose is to warn pedestrians without alarming them, while also creating a positive association between the sound and the car. The VSP on the All-New Mégane E-Tech Electric will be available in Sport, Pure and Neutral versions, that can be readily changed according to the driver’s mood.