The Alpine A110 range has been updated, with three distinct new versions, uprated performance, and more equipment than ever

The revised range now consists of A110 offering a pure and typically Alpine driving experience, the luxurious New A110 GT and the more focused New A110 S

The New A110 GT and New A110 S receive sharper engine calibration with 300hp and bespoke chassis setups for an intensely Alpine drive

All new models come with a new and upgraded multimedia system with enhanced connectivity and Alpine telematics

A series of equipment packs allow customers to specify their Alpine with more features, from convenience packs to sports seats upgrades

New Fire Orange with contrasting Deep Black roof is the first dual-tone colour available on the A110 range

The New A110 S can be specified with an Aero Kit featuring carbon elements for added downforce and enhanced performance with 170mph top speed

Prices start from £49,905 OTR for the A110, £59,355 OTR for New A110 GT and £59,955 OTR for New A110 S

The New Alpine A110 range is available to order now, with customer deliveries taking place early March 2022

Today, Alpine is unveiling its new A110 range consisting of the A110, the New A110 GT and the New A110 S. All three revised versions of the A110 line-up are typically Alpine, and each has its own distinctive character and purpose. In their own way, they treat drivers to three kinds of Alpine experience.

They are as light and agile as any car with an Alpine badge and come with a four-cylinder 1.8-litre turbocharged engine, paired with a Getrag seven-speed automatic gearbox with a dual wet clutch to deliver the iconic Alpine experience.

The entry-level model, the A110 features the Alpine chassis and a 252hp engine offering similar driving characteristics to the original Berlinette – it is light, lively and precise, and delivers an agile and vibrant drive on all roads.

The New Alpine A110 GT is the range’s Grand Tourisme sports coupe. With 300hp and renowned Alpine chassis, it strikes a fine balance between performance and comfort. Versatile and elegant, the A110 GT is a sports car perfectly suited to everyday and long-distance driving, as well as more involved drives on twisty roads.

The New Alpine A110 S sits at the top of the revised range, focused on performance with 300hp and a unique Sports chassis. Optional semi-slick tyres and a new custom-made aerodynamic body kit brings enhanced thrills, precision and enjoyment – especially on track.

“2021 is an historic year for Alpine: it ventured into Formula 1, won the Grand Prix in Hungary and pushed ahead with the Endurance programme in the top category. This is exactly what the new A110 range is all about: it’s crisper, pushes performance up a notch and captures what we are aiming for in the motor sports arena.”

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine

NEW ALPINE A110 S: THE ESSENCE OF A SPORTS CAR

The exterior design of the New A110 S provides more than a clue as to its sporty, intensely Alpine driving experience.

Exterior equipment includes chromium black Alpine lettering, bright 18-inch GT Race rims with black detailing, 215/40 R18 front tyres and 245/40 18 rear tyres, and orange brake callipers. Additional S badging completes the added detailing over the rest of the A110 range, while optional carbon aerodynamic body kit details are available, as well as Fire Orange paintwork with contrasting Deep Black roof.

Under the skin, the New A110 S delivers on its visual promise with an uncompromising mechanical specification – 300hp, uprated Sports chassis, brakes and exhaust – to deliver an enthusiastic and exhilarating drive on any road, at any speed.

The New A110 S is also available with optional Michelin PS Cup 2 Connect semi-slick tyres, while the optional Aero Kit pushes the top speed up to 170mph. The kit is comprised of a carbon rear spoiler improving aerodynamic support, a carbon front blade and longer front fairings under the car to step up the efficiency of the rear diffuser and flat floor. With the Aero Kit fitted, the New A110 S can deliver its full potential on track. Its stability at its enhanced top speed comes from the 60kg extra load on the front wheels (from the carbon blade) and 81kg extra load at the back (from the carbon spoiler), adding up to a total of 141kg extra downforce.

The interior comes with top-of-the-range fittings including adjustable Sabelt Sport seats, aluminium Sport pedals, and a microfibre covered interior with orange overstitching if the driver opts for the Microfibre pack and Racing Seats. The orange seatbelts, all-microfibre seat upholstery and fittings to add a harness are unique to the New A110 S.

“The New Alpine A110 S is the first A110 with a rear spoiler. We ran the A110 S through many wind tunnel tests, which showed that it needed substantial aerodynamic support to reach its maximum speed. The Aero Kit is our answer to that challenge. The A110 S peaks at 170mph, has fantastic looks and is set to be a star on the tracks that takes on any race against the clock.”

Antony Villain, Director of Design, Alpine

The New A110 S key facts:

POWER

(hp) TORQUE

(Nm) COMBINED MPG

(WLTP) CO 2 EMISSIONS

(g/km) 0-62mph

(secs) TOP SPEED

(mph) PRICE

(OTR £) A110 S 300 340 at 2,400 to 6,000rpm 34.5-33.6 153-160 4.2 170 £59,955

Power-to-weight ratio: 3.7kg/hp

Sport chassis: recalibrated anti-roll bars and springs, purpose-engineered axle geometry, 50 per cent stiffer coil springs, shock absorbers adjusted accordingly, hollow anti-roll bars to minimise weight (and 100 per cent firmer), 4mm lower ride height, hydraulic steering wheel stops for optimal body control

Unladen kerb mass: 1,109 to 1,140kg

Exhaust system: Sport

Brembo high-performance braking system, 320mm diameter dual material discs at the front and rear, orange callipers Bright black 18-inch GT Race rims

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres (215/40 R18 at the front and 245/40 R18 at the rear)

Sabelt Sport adjustable seats in black microfibre and leather with orange overstitching, fitted on two visible rails

NEW ALPINE A110 GT: GRAND TOURISME, FRENCH STYLE

The distinctive features of the New A110 GT include the Thunder Grey launch colour, enhanced with subtle GT badging on the back and the door sills. The New A110 GT offers an unparalleled blend of performance and elegance with its Alpine chassis and 300hp powertrain.

The sleek exterior silhouette, sophisticated interior and sharp mechanical features deliver a tantalising combination. Standard features bring enhanced comfort and convenience, including Park Assist with front and rear sensors and rear-view camera, plus adjustable leather Comfort seats with blue overstitching.

The New A110 GT key facts:

POWER

(hp) TORQUE

(Nm) COMBINED MPG

(WLTP) CO 2 EMISSIONS

(g/km) 0-62mph

(secs) TOP SPEED

(mph) PRICE

(OTR £) A110 GT 300 340 at 2,400 to 6,000rpm 34.5-33.6 4.2 170 £59,355

Alpine chassis, double-triangulated front and rear suspension

Unladen kerb mass: 1,119 to 1,140kg

Sport exhaust system

Brembo high-performance braking system, 320mm diameter discs at the front and rear, blue callipers

Légende 18-inch diamond-cut black rims

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 205/40 R18 tyres at the front and 235/40 R18 tyres at the rear

Adjustable Comfort seats on six rails, covered in black or brown leather with blue overstitching

ALPINE A110: THE ORIGINAL

The entry model to the A110 range has been renamed simply as the A110. Its agility and acceleration are unparalleled thanks to a combination of a lightweight and balanced chassis. Its mass has been optimally spread out – 44 per cent at the front, 56 per cent at the rear with the engine in a central-back position – and it is lighter at 1,102kg unladen. It comes with the Alpine chassis and Sport seats, and its communicative dynamics and efficiency in all circumstances provide uncompromised driving pleasure.

The A110 key facts:

POWER

(hp) TORQUE

(Nm) COMBINED MPG

(WLTP) CO 2 EMISSIONS

(g/km) 0-62mph

(secs) TOP SPEED

(mph) PRICE

(OTR £) A110 252 320 2,000 to 4,800rpm 35.1-33.6 152-158 4.5 170 £49,905

Alpine chassis, double-triangulated front and rear suspension

Unladen kerb mass: 1,102 to 1,140kg

Brembo 296mm diameter front and rear brakes, Charcoal Black callipers

17-inch rims

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 205/45 R17 tyres at the front and 235/45 R17 tyres at the rear

Adjustable Sport seats covered in black microfibre and leather with grey overstitching, fitted on two rails

New Alpine multimedia system with enhanced connectivity

SHARPER ENGINE CALIBRATION

To maximise driving pleasure, each version of the Alpine A110 comes with three driver-selectable modes: Normal, Sport and Track.

Normal mode is geared more towards comfort, while Sport mode is optimised for more dynamic driving and gear shifting – including the capability of shifting gears down and increasing engine revs (for the kind of smart boost you get from double clutching) between shifting up through the transmission.

The throttle and engine response, power steering’s sensitivity, gear-shifting rules, and exhaust valve activation all change according to the mode the driver selects. This also applies to the ESC system, which can also be deactivated at the touch of a button.

The New A110 GT and New A110 S engine’s calibration has been improved to push maximum power to 300hp at higher engine speeds (6,300rpm), add 20Nm (340Nm torque as low as 2,400rpm) and reach the enhanced top speed in seventh gear, while the automatic gearbox is also engineered to boost performance.

Another all-new feature is found when initialising the Launch Control procedure, with one of the cylinders temporarily disabled to produce a more engaging engine note.

NEW INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Alpine is fitting its new A110 range with a new multimedia system including a seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and two USB outlets. It is smartphone-inspired, intuitive with customisable widgets, and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The controls behind the steering wheel activate voice recognition so that you can control your smartphone’s operating system or run Google Online Search for addresses. The onboard navigation system provides a wealth of information in real time, including traffic updates and upcoming service stations including fuel prices.

The Alpine Telematics menu (standard on the New A110 S) includes real-time readings or bar charts displaying key metrics such as turbo pressure, gearbox temperature, torque, power, steering wheel angle and acceleration, while the built-in chronograph keeps track of performance on circuits.

The Alpine multimedia system is available, depending on the version, with a standard audio system, Focal audio system (two speakers + two tweeters) and Focal Premium audio system (two speakers + two tweeters + one subwoofer).

The new Alpine multimedia system is compatible with FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) remote updates. This connectivity ensures the system is always operating in as up-to-date format as possible and will make it possible to add a Wi-Fi connection in the near future.

ENHANCED EQUIPMENT SPECIFICATION

For the A110, the following new optional equipment is available:

Comfort pack: adjustable Sabelt Comfort seats on six rails, black leather, Serac 18-inch rims, aluminium Sport pedals, Focal audio system and Park Assist

Park Assist: front and rear parking sensors and rear-view camera

Sport exhaust: hallmark Alpine sound is optimised post-injection and delivered through a tuned acoustic resonator, with an active acoustic valve for even greater sound communication in Sport and Track driving modes.

Optional equipment available on the New A110 GT and New A110 S includes:

Microfibre pack: microfibre finishing on the steering wheel, headliner, centre console and dashboard, which can be combined with optional Racing seats in the New A110 S

For just the New A110 S, the following are available:

Aero Kit: carbon front blade and rear spoiler providing enhanced aerodynamic support, longer front fairings under the car to step up efficiency for the rear diffuser and flat floor, top speed (limiter off) at 170mph

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect semi-slick tyres: high-performance tyre mounting with reinforced structure and better grip, suited for racing tracks as well as ordinary roads

Racing Seats: Sabelt Sport seats with microfibre upholstery

Other features available across the revised Alpine range include:

Brembo high-performance braking system, with 320mm diameter dual material discs front and rear

Aluminium sport pedals pack

Rear-view mirror pack: electric folding exterior mirrors and anti-glare interior mirror

Three alloy wheel options: 18-inch Sérac 18-inch rims 18-inch Fuchs Thunder Grey satin finish cast rims 18-inch Grand Prix diamond-cut rims

100 per cent gloss finish carbon finish roof, saving 1.9kg (New A110 GT and New A110 S)

Storage Pack: net behind the passenger seat and closed compartment between the two seats

The Alpine A110, New A110 GT and New A110 S models are available in Glacier White, Iridescent White, Abyss Blue, Alpine Blue, Deep Black, Thunder Grey, Thunder Grey matte finish, and Fire Orange tones. The New A110 S also comes exclusively with the all-new optional dual-colour body finished in Fire Orange with contrasting Deep Black roof.

In addition, the Atelier Alpine catalogue offers a range of 22 exclusive ‘heritage’ colours evoking the legend of the brand.

The New A110 range starts from £49,905 OTR and is available now to order.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

A110 A110 GT New A110 S ENGINE Cylinders 4 Valves per cylinder 4 Size 1,798cm3 Max engine power 185 kW (252 hp) at 6,000rpm 221 kW (300 hp) at 6,300rpm Max torque 320Nm from 2,000 to 4,800rpm 340Nm from 2,400 to 6,000rpm Fuel Petrol TRANSMISSION Type Rear wheel drive Gearbox Automatic, dual clutch, 7 speeds CHASSIS Chassis Aluminium structure (96%) Front/rear axles Double-triangulated suspension / Hydraulic compression stops Body Coupe, engine in central-back position Turning circle between pavements 11.4 metres Brakes Fixed aluminium 4-piston callipers front, fixed single-piston callipers rear Front brake disc diameter 296mm 320mm Rear brake disc diameter 296mm 320mm Front tyres 205/45 R17 205/40 R18 215/40 R18 Rear tyres 235/45 R17 235/40 R18 245/40 R18 WEIGHT Unladen kerbside (min – max) 1,102 kg – 1,140kg 1,119 kg – 1,140kg 1,109 kg – 1,140kg Max permissible mass (laden) 1,360kg PERFORMANCE Max speed 250km/h 250km/h 260 / 275*km/h 0-100 km/h 4.5 s 4.2 s 4.2 s 0-1000 metres 23.2 s 22.4 s 22.4 s CONSUMPTION/EMISSIONS(1) Homologation procedure WLTP(2) Fuel tank capacity 45 l CO 2 emissions**, combined cycle 152-158g/km 153-160g/km 153-160g/km Consumption**, combined cycle 35.1-33.6mpg 34.5-33.6mpg 34.5-33.6mpg

* with the optional Aero Kit

** pending certification

For further information on the Alpine range, please visit www.alpinecars.com