Alpine celebrates 70 years of lightness in a tribute film

To mark its 70th anniversary, Alpine is releasing a short film that traces the brand’s history since its creation by Jean Rédélé

This film reflects on the most significant moments in Alpine’s epic history, guided by the conviction that lightness is a strength

As part of a campaign set to launch in France on June 6, 2025, Alpine looks back on the highlights of its history and those yet to come in a three-minute film. It sets to music the vision of Alpine’s founder, Jean Rédélé, and the brand’s mantra: making lightness a strength.

This anniversary creation pays tribute to the highlights of Alpine’s epic journey: from the first nights spent lightening the 4CVs in Jean Rédélé’s Parisian garage in 1950 to the creation of the brand in 1955 and its participation in the Mille Miglia, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Monte Carlo Rally, the REBIRTH of the brand in 2017, and its historic FORMULA 1 victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

This story continues today with Alpine’s Dream Garage, the result of an ambitious strategic plan aimed at unprecedented development of the brand and the launch of its first 100% electric sports models: the A290 and A390, the brand’s very first sport fastback. These models are designed for enthusiasts who value driving pleasure, pure agility, and raw emotion.

Directed by Antoine Bardou-Jacquet (prod. Partizan) for the BETC agency, the film adopts a bold visual style, combining footage of vintage models with animated scenes inspired by comic books, a graphic code emblematic of the automotive world and that of Alpine. This blend of reality and illustration lends the story a nostalgic and resolutely contemporary dimension.

An intense and emotional original soundtrack, created by Start Rec, accompanies this journey through time.