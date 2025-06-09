Mazda CX-5 UK sales pass 100,000 units

Total Mazda CX-5 sales in the UK have passed 100,000 units demonstrating its continued popularity.

The first-generation Mazda CX-5 was launched in 2012, with the second generation arriving in 2017.

Today, with a 15-model line-up, the Mazda CX-5 remains the best-selling car in Mazda’s UK line-up.

A key chapter in Mazda’s success story, the Mazda CX-5 has been a global sales hit with production of over 4.5million units to date. It’s been just as popular in the UK and this spring the 100,000th Mazda CX-5 was sold in the UK – helping to ensure that the ever-popular SUV remains Mazda’s best-selling car in the UK.

Launched in 2012, the original CX-5 was the first production car to feature both Mazda’s Kodo Soul of Motion design philosophy and Skyactiv engine technology. It followed the Minagi concept car, which hinted at the SUV’s award-winning styling, which was seen in production form for the first time at the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show where the CX-5 was revealed. An instant sales success, which was praised by media and customers alike for its combination of driver appeal, practicality and style, the Mazda CX-5 is a landmark car in Mazda’s history.

After a substantial update in 2015, the second-generation CX-5 was launched in 2017, while another update was implemented in 2022. Today, the current Mazda CX-5 features 24v Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid technology across all petrol models and cylinder deactivation on 165ps petrol automatic models, while the 184ps Skyactiv-D diesel remains in the range.

Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “the Mazda CX-5 is an incredibly important car in Mazda’s history. From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012 it has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers, who have loved its style, quality and driver engagement.”

“It’s a car that has seen amazing customer loyalty and satisfaction, so it’s great that sales have passed 100,000 in the UK. It’s incredible to look back and consider just how much the UK market has changed since the CX-5’s launch in 2012. The huge increase in the popularity of SUVs means that today the CX-5 sits alongside the 2025 Mazda CX-60, all-new Mazda CX-80 and the smaller Mazda CX-30 in our line-up, but it was the success of the award-winning CX-5 that established Mazda as a maker of genuinely sporty SUVs, which deliver class leading quality and high levels of standard equipment.”

Adding, “now part of an SUV line-up that offers customers a wide choice depending on their motoring needs. The current Mazda CX-5 is an example of how Mazda’s successive updates and refinements to every aspect of this ever-popular SUV have kept it competitive and I look forward to what the future holds for this fantastic SUV.”