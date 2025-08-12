Amber Alert: advice on preventing wildfires during heat alert

Simple actions, like disposing of cigarettes properly, can prevent major incidents.

As wildfires rage across parts of the UK, including a major blaze on Dorset heathland and a fire at Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is urging the public to take hot weather risks seriously and act responsibly to prevent further incidents.

Over the weekend, more than 100 firefighters battled a wildfire in Dorset that forced the evacuation of 20 homes and scorched an area the size of several football pitches. Meanwhile, flames engulfed parts of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, a popular beauty spot and tourist destination.

Steve Cole, Director of Policy at RoSPA said:

“These fires are a stark reminder that the UK is not immune to the dangers of extreme heat. With temperatures soaring and vegetation drying out, the risk of wildfires increases dramatically—even in urban and coastal areas.

“The fact is that many wildfires are preventable. Simple actions—like properly disposing of cigarettes, and avoiding open flames—can make a huge difference.”

Public safety advice during hot weather

Avoid open flames: Do not light barbecues (especially disposable barbecues), campfires, or disposable grills in parks, woodlands, or heathland areas.

Dispose of cigarettes responsibly: Never discard cigarette ends on the ground, especially in dry grassy areas.

Stay alert: Report any signs of smoke or fire immediately by calling 999.

Protect your property: Clear dry vegetation from around your home and follow local fire safety guidance.



Steve Cole continued:

“Climate change is contributing to longer, hotter summers and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events in the UK. The recent fires underscore the need for greater public awareness and preparedness.”