Folk superstar-in-waiting, Amelia Coburn, who hails from Middlesbrough and was a finalist in the BBC Folk Awards, has her eyes on distant horizons as she heads into 2023. Already booked for Finland’s brilliant Tropical Winter Ukulele Festival in January and with other European events clamouring to add her to their bill she is fast becoming a major draw on the continent.

Closer to home she has just completed a year as part of the prestigious English Folk Expo Mentor scheme, working closely with experts to gain knowledge and experience in the music industry including showcase performances at Cambridge Folk Festival and Focus Wales as well as her own sell out shows in London, Manchester, Leeds and across the UK on her first headline tour.

Now set to record her debut album of original material with an, as yet unnamed, award-winning producer and with a UK spring tour booked for April she is set to stun audiences with her sophisticated, gothic-folk tales and truly unique voice.

Amelia’s final show of 2022 is at ARC, Stockton on 10th December.