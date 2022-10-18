Citroën Ami 100% ëlectric now open for orders in the UK via bespoke online platform.

New collaboration with ubitricity offers first 2,000 UK customers three months of free charging.

Citroën also announces My Ami Care – a comprehensive servicing plan for Ami customers.

Watch the moment that Ami 100% ëlectric touched down in the UK here .

Citroën has opened orders for Ami 100% ëlectric, with the revolutionary urban mobility solution available to order through a new, bespoke, online buying platform. To mark the start of sales in the UK, Citroën has partnered with charging provider ubitricity to offer the first 2,000 UK customers three months of free charging across ubitricity’s network of more than 5,400 kerbside charge points.

As part of orders opening, Citroën has also announced a comprehensive service package for Ami 100% ëlectric, My Ami Care, covering routine servicing and maintenance. It also features an extended vehicle warranty, battery warranty and extended breakdown cover depending on the chosen package length. Packages will be available ranging from two to five years in duration.

OPEN FOR ORDERS

Citroën Ami 100% ëlectric arrives in the UK following huge public demand, with over 14,000 hand-raisers and 2,000 early reservists. Citroën Ami is available in the UK exclusively online via the new Ami Showroom. The online showroom features a 360° visualiser, a digital brochure and a quick and easy process for customers to book test drives and place their order. The purchase process for Ami 100% ëlectric takes place entirely online and is handled by a dedicated Ami Expert Team before vehicles are handed over to customers.

A true breakthrough from Citroën, Ami 100% ëlectric is a daring response to the challenges faced in today’s cities and urban environments. As an electric mobility solution, Ami emits zero emissions in use and has a 5.5kWh battery that recharges in just three hours. With a range of 46 miles (WMTC*) and a top speed of 28mph, Ami 100% ëlectric is a modern solution that delivers on Citroën’s promise to provide affordable and clean mobility solutions for all.

Ami 100% ëlectric is available in a choice of variants, My Ami Colour (Grey, Orange & White), My Ami Pop, My Ami Tonic as well as the commercial My Ami Cargo – an innovative solution to urban last-mile deliveries. With a payload of up to 140kg, a maximum load capacity of 400-litres and a tight 7.20m turning circle, My Ami Cargo is designed for businesses working in cities and urban areas and is also available only via the online platform.

UBITRICITY

To celebrate the launch of Ami 100% ëlectric in the UK, Citroën has partnered with charging provider ubitricity, a member of the Shell Group, to make owning and using Ami 100% ëlectric more accessible to those who do not have off-street parking. As part of Citroën’s ‘Power To The People’ philosophy – aiming to make electrification accessible by offering every kind of electric for all kinds of people – the first 2,000 UK customers of Ami 100% ëlectric will receive three months of free charging across ubitricity’s network of more than 5,400 lamppost chargers in Greater London and in a growing number of locations across the UK.

Daniel Kunkel, CEO of ubitricity, said: “The visions of Citroën’s Ami and ubitricity’s lamp post charge points align neatly – they are minimalistic, space-saving and simple, with a low footprint, mindful of resources and affordable for everyone. In many of Europe’s cities, space is at a premium and for EV drivers without private parking, ubitricity’s lamp post charging solution offers convenient and affordable access to on-street charging right at their doorstep.”

Laurent Barria, Global Director of Marketing and Communications Citroën, said: “We are very happy to be partnering with ubitricity on this venture. Ami offers a comprehensive solution for urban mobility, our aim is to make freedom of movement easier and suited to the greatest number of people”.

In Europe, the partnership is focusing on making the switch to electric easier as more ubitricity chargers are becoming available in a growing number of countries across Europe for Citroën’s growing EV fleet, and the partnership will aim to accelerate this growth further.

ubitricity’s network is focused on installing electric vehicle chargers in existing infrastructure such as street lights. This offers a quick and easy way for urban areas to roll out a dense charging network without long planning phases. On-street EV charging makes it easier for those without access to off-street parking to make the switch to electric. Users can start a charging session either by scanning a QR code on the lamppost or by using a designated app.

MY AMI CARE

Customers of Ami 100% ëlectric will be able to purchase a comprehensive service package with their Ami. My Ami Care gives Ami customers complete peace of mind during ownership and covers routine servicing, and maintenance, and includes an extended vehicle warranty, battery warranty and extended breakdown cover depending on their chosen package length. Customers can choose a My Ami Care package between two and five years. Each package includes a 10,000 miles per annum limit, up to a maximum of five years and 50,000 miles.

My Ami Care is available online initially for customers paying cash for their Ami 100% ëlectric. Finance customers wishing to purchase My Ami Care will need to do so, in the first instance, at an Ami participating retailer or authorised repairer. This service will be available online at a later date.

With prices starting from £7,695 OTR MRRP, Ami 100% ëlectric is available to order online now. As part of Citroën’s ‘Fair Pricing’ policy, Ami 100% ëlectric can be had for just £19.99 per month with a customer deposit on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), over 24 months. Those who have already purchased their Ami 100% ëlectric will be contacted and given full details on how they can purchase My Ami Care at their local Citroën Ami network retailer.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said “Ami 100% ëlectric represents genuine innovation in urban transport. It is an example of Citroën at its best – affordable electric mobility for all and I can’t wait to see customers out in them on UK roads. In addition, My Ami Care provides peace of mind to customers and offers the flexibility to create a package tailored to each customer’s need.”

Discussing the ubitricity collaboration, Druce said: “With this partnership, we wish to provide our UK buyers with a hassle-free, affordable solution to charge their Ami. This is in line with Citroën’s philosophy of providing electric vehicles with a customer-centric approach where the notion of care is very present.”

To find out more about Ami 100% ëlectric, visit the online showroom by clicking this link.

*World Motorcycle Test Cycle