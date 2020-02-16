Exclusive Aston Martin track events to be held throughout 2020 at Hockenheim, Dijon and Zandvoort

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon to make guest appearances

11 February 2020, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin has revealed the headline events for the AMR Drivers’ Club in 2020. Iconic racing circuits including Hockenheim in Germany, Dijon in France and Zandvoort in the Netherlands will host the British luxury carmaker’s bespoke track experiences.

Since its introduction in 2019, the AMR Drivers’ Club has delivered nearly 4,000 exhilarating laps to guests at seven circuits in six different countries and will continue to offer adrenalin-fueled experiences in 2020.

2020’s track events will continue to provide customers with the opportunity to participate in experiences that range from the half-day Discovery Course all the way through to the AMR Academy, which is a 1.5-day experience with one-to-one driver coaching, hospitality and accommodation.

The AMR Drivers’ Club is open to everyone. With a fleet of track-prepared sports cars, each event is a great opportunity for anyone to discover the Aston Martin brand. Aston Martin owners can choose to bring their own car with them or drive one of the fleet cars available.

Karin Fink, Head of Global Motorsport Marketing at Aston Martin said: “It was a pleasure to welcome nearly 300 guests in 2019 to the first year of our track experience programme. Whether you choose to drive one of our sports cars or your own Aston Martin, our experienced instructors will ensure you get the most from your track time. The events are designed to provide all drivers with exciting on-track experiences, from enjoying your first drive in an Aston Martin to fulfilling a desire to hone your track skills, the AMR Drivers’ Club is the event for you.”

The programme will commence with Hockenheim ring, venue of the 2019 German Grand Prix, on 27/28 May 2020. The next date on the calendar is a visit to the Dijon-Prenois Circuit on 29/30 July 2020; which remains a firm favorite amongst drivers due to its fast, sweeping bends. The AMR Drivers’ Club will host its third event of the year at Zandvoort on 29-30 September 2020. The popularity of Formula One in The Netherlands continues to soar and this unique circuit – featuring the newly-created banked turns ahead of the circuit’s return to the F1TM calendar in 2020 will provide a fantastic driving experience to guests at the event.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon will once again be supporting the AMR Drivers’ Club, and one of the drivers will be present at each venue to offer expert advice throughout the day.

In addition to these three headline events, the AMR Drivers’ Club will also be running a number of experiences at Aston Martin’s Test & Development Centre at Stowe Circuit, Silverstone offering even more opportunities to push the Aston Martin range to the limit.

Bookings are now being taken for the 2020 AMR Drivers’ Club events. To learn more about the AMR Driver’s Club or to book experiences, please visit www.astonmartin.com/amrdriversclub or contact trackdays@astonmartinevents.com.