ANARCHY CHOSEN TO CREATE CENTENARY BEER FOR HISTORIC PUB CHAIN…

DRINKERS can raise a special centenary pint as a North East hospitality chain marks its 100th anniversary.

Sir John Fitzgerald – founded on Tyneside in 1926 – operates some of the region’s most successful pubs, bars and hospitality venues, such as Newcastle’s Crown Posada and Bridge Hotel.

And it has commissioned Heaton-based Anarchy Brewery to create a special ale to be served in each of the 15 venues across its portfolio.

The Centenary Ale is a 4.1 per cent blonde and the commission reflects Anarchy’s long association with Sir John Fitzgerald, which was acquired by the Ladhar Group in December 2020

It will be available in cask and Dawn Miles, co-founder of Anarchy Brewery, said: “We are very proud of the Centenary Ale and of having supplied Sir John Fitzgerald since 2012.

“It is a great honour to be asked to produce this for them and to be part of the company’s centenary celebrations.”

Sir John Fitzgerald operates venues as far afield as Twin Farms at Kenton Bank Foot and the recently refurbished Fitzgerald’s at Wardley.

And it plans to run a programme of community events and charitable fundraising initiatives throughout the year to celebrate the people and places that have shaped the company’s remarkable history.

Director Barry Ladhar said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Anarchy Brewery and making Centenary Ale a cornerstone of our celebrations.

“Reaching 100 years is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the generations of customers, staff, managers and communities who have supported Sir John Fitzgerald over the decades.”

For more information visit anarchybrewco.com.