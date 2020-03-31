A new team member who is dedicated to helping the tenants and guests to the building has joined the Commerce House team in Middlesbrough.

Angie Smith has been appointed to the receptionist’s role, where she handles incoming queries on the phone, is the first line of contact for guests and tenants arriving, sorts tenants post and handles all booking enquiries for the events space, board room and hot desking service. She also looks after the virtual tenants needs, and sets up the meetings space for when clients arrive.

From Trimdon Grange, Angie who is a mum to two sons, joins the Commerce House team bringing a host of experience in administration and office work.

Angie, whose previous role was at the Magistrates Court in Middlesbrough where she was a tribunal clerk, said:

“I spotted the job advertised on Facebook. I wasn’t actually looking for a new role, but something about it seemed right. I called down to Commerce House one lunch time and as soon as I stepped in the building, I know I was home. When I met the rest of the team, and realized how calm I felt when in the building, I knew it was my calling.”

Commerce House is a Grade II listed building in the heart of Middlesbrough that opened its newly renovated doors last year and has grown month on month as a thriving business community. With tenants ranging in size from one man bands up to 16 desk office space, the building is nearly at capacity with just a few opportunities left. Running the hot desking, virtual tenancy and event space offerings keeps the team busy with new faces everyday.

Christine Huntington, facilities manager of the building, has been there since the renovations began. She said:

“It is very satisfying to see the building so busy and with so many tenants and visitors coming and going, I knew we were going to have to expand the team and Angie fits the bill perfectly.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the team. The tenants have taken to her straight away!”

In her spare time Angie enjoys creative activities such as beading and hand stitching, and spending time with her family.

More information on the building and on job opportunities is available at www.commerce-house.co.uk