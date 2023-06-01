North East Connected

Anthropomorphic Co-Op FPS Roguelite ‘Gunfire Reborn’ Arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 on June 1st

Jun 1, 2023

24 April 2023. Gunfire Rebornthe hyper-stylized level-based adventure game featuring FPS, roguelite, and RPG elements developed by Duoyi Games and published by 505 Games, will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on June 1st, 2023.

Already enjoyed by millions on other platforms, Gunfire Reborn melds fast-paced FPS gunplay with roguelite structure and rewarding RPG progression that compels for just one more run. Seek out loot, weapons, and mighty magical scrolls and vanquish mighty foes either solo or in 2-4 player co-op as one of six anthropomorphic heroes with vibrant, stylish designs and hero-specific abilities.

Utilize more than 100 in-game weapons and items to create chaos in each set of procedurally-generated levels, including dual-wielded weapons, smoke bombs, cleaving melee attacks, and more to help blast through each dungeon as swiftly as possible.  Learn from each inevitable death, mastering the combat rhythm of each encounter, and apply ability points to develop each hero’s skill tree into a furry killing machine.

Gunfire Reborn will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Store from 1 June for £19.99. 

For more information, visit Gunfire Reborn’s official website and 505 Games’ official website. Follow Gunfire Reborn on Twitter here and 505 Games here. 

