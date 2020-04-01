The independent accident repair group signs up to escribe Plus and ongoing Thatcham Research training programme

Apollo Motor Group, the 4th largest independent accident repair group in the UK, has renewed its relationship with Thatcham Research. Following successful product trials within its core operations Apollo Motor Group is now officially an escribe Plus customer and will also be investing in an ongoing training programme, reinstating a seven-year partnership.

As part of the product trial process Apollo Motor Group sought feedback from its full group of Vehicle Damage Assessors and found a significant majority favoured a return to escribe, Thatcham Research’s repair methods solution. That, along with a requirement for time-stamped vehicle methods and ADAS fitment information were key drivers in its decision.

Chris Dore, Group Operations Manager at Apollo Motor Group says, “Our new partnership with Thatcham Research is about so much more than a supplier providing a great product. It’s about a joined-up approach to vehicle repair methods and training.”

“We want to maintain our position at the forefront of repair, through a period of rapid change in vehicles that is creating knowledge gaps across the wider industry. Thatcham Research has the best methods product on the market, and our technical training investment in its state-of-the-art Automotive Academy will also help to future proof our business.”

Dean Lander, Head of Repair Sector Services, Thatcham Research comments, “We are eager to enhance the great work that Apollo Motor Group has already started with the Apollo Academy where they are attracting and developing great young talent. Through our partnership, along with the supply of vital repair data and methods, we are working together on a skills agenda ensuring their existing teams have access to quality training and development.”

The renewal follows a recent Government move to bring forward a ban on petrol and diesel-engine vehicles to 2035. It also comes during a period of exponential growth in the fitment of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), with 5.5 million ADAS enabled vehicles on the road today.

Lander comments, “Our partnership with Apollo is underpinned by a shared desire to maintain safe and efficient standards of repair through this transformative period for the industry.”

