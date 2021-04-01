Nissan’s engineering and design teams worked to maximise Ariya’s driving range with a decade of electric vehicle know-how

Targeted drag coefficient of 0.297 means Ariya is expected to become the most aerodynamic Nissan crossover

Ariya’s meticulously-shaped design seamlessly slices through the air, helping to maximise driving efficiency

PARIS (Feb. 24th, 2021) – Drawing on a decade of technical expertise in electric vehicle and crossover innovation, Ariya is expected to become the company’s most aerodynamic crossover, targeting a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.297*.

From the precisely shaped body lines to strategically placed air ducts, Ariya’s advanced aerodynamics are anticipated to enhance the long-range performance of its all-electric powertrain. All these efforts, led by the engineering teams from around the globe, will result in an expected increase of range that will be made official later in the year.

“Following official homologation of the Nissan Ariya later this year, we anticipate the range to improve compared to the 310 mile figure shared in 2020 during the World Premiere. This will give drivers more efficiency and confidence to go even further on a single charge,” said Marco Fioravanti, VP Product Planning, Nissan Europe.

Each element of Ariya’s shape was adjusted in microscopic detail by the engineering teams at Nissan Technical Centre Europe in the UK. Ariya’s flat underbody produces a stable and predictable ride, while the front-facing aerodynamic intelligent shield and clean body lines reduce drag. Refined by design teams in Japan and the UK, the result is a clean shape that helps the vehicle slice through the air, optimising it for highly efficient driving.

“With the growing shift towards electric mobility, aerodynamic testing is becoming increasingly important. The aerodynamics of electric vehicles are directly linked to how efficiently the vehicle moves – less drag and better stability allows the customer to drive longer distances before having to recharge,” said Sarwar Ahmed, Aerodynamics and Aeroacoustics Engineer at Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

Defined by the pursuit to meet the needs of drivers, Ariya is the epitome of Nissan’s innovation in electric mobility. Offering customers a new level of driving range, the advanced electric coupé crossover is ready for the drivers of tomorrow and marks the start of a new era for Nissan electric vehicles.

Helen Perry, Head of Electric Passenger Cars & Infrastructure for Nissan in Europe, said: “The Nissan Ariya is the result of a truly global effort. Together, we worked to bring new creative aerodynamic features to Ariya which – combined with its powerful performance, connected technologies and revolutionary new EV design – will, with no doubt, meet our customers’ expectations.”

*Current assumption, pending final internal testing and homologation.

