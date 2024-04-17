ASPIRE’s A2RL unveils exciting STEM program to empower UAE youth as future innovators

A2RL STEM Program part of groundbreaking Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League

Students joining from across the UAE, as well as an international team from Detroit, USA

Scale cars will reach up to 100 km/h with autonomous control,

Selection phase will take place 2 weeks before race day, with qualification (gridding) and race being held on 27 April at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: ASPIRE, the program management arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has launched a new STEM Program under the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), to inspire and educate the engineers and scientists of the future. It will see students aged 16 to 21 compete in teams to program autonomous scale racecars. The A2RL STEM Program is supported by YAS In Schools, a youth-focused initiative that offers schools project-based STEM learning programs and Autonoma Labs, a company with a mission to create a safer autonomous future.

A2RL is a groundbreaking new race series where eight teams spanning North America, Europe, the UAE, and Asia will battle it out with completely autonomous racecars for a stake in the US $2.25 million prize purse. The series aims to accelerate autonomous development and innovation, pushing the technology forward for the eventual benefit of road safety.

Ahead of the official A2RL competition day, all 173 students of the A2RL STEM Program will compete in their own set of challenges and races. They will come together from 18 different public and private institutions, including high schools, universities, robotic institutions, and one international team from the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit, in the USA.

Throughout the Program, teams will be tasked with developing the systems to automate control of a one-eighth-scale, electric-powered, four-wheel-drive racecar. With a top speed of 100 km/h and up to 1.6 G of acceleration, these are highly capable machines with a host of advanced technology and control systems to enable autonomous racing.

Click on image to watch and download video

The A2RL STEM Program includes 19 workshops intended to give teams the skills and knowledge to develop control systems for their small-scale autonomous racecars. The curriculum is comprised of 11 online lectures ranging from the “Fundamentals of Autonomous Vehicles” to “Strategy, Race Control, and Decision Making” while eight practical exercises will reinforce learning using a state-of-the-art cloud-based simulator.

In the middle of April, a number of teams will be selected to officially compete in Abu Dhabi. These teams and their control systems will be put to the ultimate test in a qualification phase and race day on the 27th of April. This event will take place at the A2RL Fan Zone as part of the main A2RL event, which will involve autonomous Super Formula racecars competing in a series of challenges at up to 300 km/h around the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit.

Stephane Timpano, CEO at ASPIRE, commented: “To meet the challenges of humanity’s future, we must inspire, nurture, and invest in, the next generation of STEM talent. We have been thrilled with the engagement and excitement of students in response to our A2RL STEM Program. It is an exhilarating and practical way to teach, learn, and discover some of the fundamental technologies behind autonomous vehicles and the fast-paced world of motorsport.”