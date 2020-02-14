Aston Martin renews attack on premier Japanese series with Vantage GT3

Works driver Nicki Thiim set to make Super GT debut at Okayama

Aston Martin Racing technical partner Michelin boosts title challenge

Monday 3 February, 2020, Gaydon: Aston Martin will return to the Japanese Autobacs Super GT Championship in 2020 for a renewed assault on the GT300 class with its partner team PACIFIC D’station Racing and the Vantage GT3.

Following a strong debut season for the Aston Martin Racing-built Vantage GT3 in Japan, where it took two Super Taikyu victories, won the opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series in Shanghai last November and showed significant promise in Super GT, PACIFIC D’station Racing returns with a highly competitive package and a statement of intent.

Joining the team for this year is works driver and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) GTE class leader Nicki Thiim (DEN), who drives alongside multiple Super GT class race-winner Tomonobu Fujii (J) returning for a second season with Aston Martin. Moreover, in a series renowned for its fiercely contested tyre competition, Michelin will supply the team.

“Japan is one my favourite places to race,” said Thiim. “We won the WEC round at Fuji last year, but also many of the circuits are a serious challenge for the drivers and the country is one of the best we visit. To be able to fight for a title in one of the most competitive GT series in the world with Aston Martin is an honour and a great opportunity. The Vantage GT3 proved how fast it is everywhere last year, and I think with this team we have a great chance to fight.”

David King, President of Aston Martin Racing said: “Our partner PACIFIC D’station Racing has put together a highly promising package that I expect to be able to compete at the front of the GT300 class in Japan. It’s a very important market for the Vantage GT3 to break into and as our customer team expansion continues around the world, I anticipate that success in Japan will help us to capitalise on the interest we are already seeing in the region.”

The first round of the Super GT Championship takes place at Okayama on 11-12 April, 2020.