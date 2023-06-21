North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Motoring Retail

Aston Martin Works gives owners the chance to future-proof their classic cars with new major components

Byadmin

Jun 21, 2023
  • Entirely new engine blocks, cylinder heads, and gearboxes are now freshly available for a variety of classic Aston Martin models
  • New components manufactured to factory specification and approved by Aston Martin Works are available for DB4, DB5, DB6 and some V8 models
  • In some cases, this is the first time new parts built to factory-approved standards have been available in almost half a century   

28 April, Newport Pagnell, UK: Aston Martin Works is announcing the availability for the first time in decades of new major components, including gearboxes and engine blocks, for some of the brand’s most iconic sports cars.

Working with trusted suppliers the team at the heritage home of the world-renowned British car maker has developed entirely new engine blocks, cylinder heads, gearboxes and other major components – all painstakingly built to original manufacturer specifications – which are now being made available to owners of DB4, DB5, DB6 and certain V8 models from the 1960s and 1970s.  

The move to invest in the creation of new tooling to manufacture key components for some of the most famous members of the brand’s historic back catalogue means that owners of these hugely desirable, and valuable, sports cars can once again return their vehicles to fully original specification with the certainty that the parts they are fitting have been produced to full and appropriate factory specifications.

The drive to remanufacture items such as gearboxes came about as part of the Aston Martin continuation programme that naturally led to the need for new parts while also generating a full understanding of which parts were immediately available and which had not been manufactured for many years.

Paul Spires, President of Aston Martin Works, explained: “Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components.

“The heritage department at gearbox supplier ZF, for instance, was invaluable in helping to recreate original specification gearboxes – making these parts available for the first time since the early 1970s.”

Supplied with appropriate documentation to fully support the provenance of these replacement parts – a vital reassurance when replacing the engine of a DB4 GT, for instance – owners can rest assured that the new components have been checked and approved by the Aston Martin Works team.

For more details of the parts available, pricing, and information about fitting by the expert team at Aston Martin Works, please contact worksservice@astonmartin.com

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail

Twisted Automotive adds Suzuki Jimny to its product offering

Jun 21, 2023 admin
Durham Energy Motoring North East North East News Northumberland

Fuel Prices in North East have DROPPED by more than 12%, new data reveals

Jun 20, 2023 HJohnston
Motoring Retail

New Renault Clio E-Tech full hybrid: The iconic city car ushers in a new style and hybrid power

Jun 20, 2023 admin

You missed

Business Charity Durham North East North East News

Construction Partners Serve Up New Kitchen For Bowburn Youth Project

Jun 21, 2023 Global News Media
Business Health North East North East News

Five healthcare deals in five months for Azets in the North East

Jun 21, 2023 Azets_HBurns
Business Technology

Cisco AppDynamics reveals the importance that job seekers and employees are attaching to digital experiences

Jun 21, 2023 NWC
Events Experts Health Kids

With 1 in 6 children ‘neurodivergent’ as autism numbers quadruple, a masterclass on 21st June will explore what is going wrong

Jun 21, 2023 mac