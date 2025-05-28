Atkinson ruled out of Metro Bank ODIs with hamstring strain

England and Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the upcoming Metro Bank One-Day Internationals against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain.

Atkinson sustained the injury during England’s Rothesay Test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week.

He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team.

No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.

England, led by captain Harry Brook, will contest three Metro Bank One Day Internationals (ODIs).The ODI series gets underway with the opening match on Thursday 29 May at Edgbaston.