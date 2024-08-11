August 2024: A Month of Must-Watch Streaming TV in the UK

As the summer winds down, the UK streaming landscape is heating up with a plethora of new releases in August 2024. From anticipated sequels to fresh takes on beloved genres, there’s something for everyone this month. Here’s a roundup of the most exciting new shows and movies hitting your screens.

Netflix: From Mythical Retellings to Horror Thrills

Netflix continues to lead the pack with a diverse lineup of content. One of the most buzzworthy releases is “Kaos”, a fresh comedic retelling of Greek mythology. Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus, promising a unique blend of humor and epic storytelling. This show is set to drop on August 29 and is expected to be a standout hit.

For fans of action and comedy, “The Union” starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry arrives on August 16. This film mixes high-octane action with lighthearted comedy, making it a perfect watch for a summer evening.

On the darker side of the spectrum, Netflix will also release “The Deliverance”, a horror movie featuring Glenn Close and Caleb McLaughlin, on August 30. This film dives deep into psychological horror, making it a must-see for genre enthusiasts.

Other notable Netflix additions include Season 4 of “Emily in Paris”, set to premiere on August 15, and the suspense thriller “The Frog” on August 23​ (Express.co.uk)​ (JustWatch).

Amazon Prime Video: Epic Returns and Noir Batman

August is a significant month for Amazon Prime Video, with some major titles making their debut. Kicking off on August 1 is “Batman: Caped Crusader”, a darker, more noir-inspired take on the Caped Crusader’s early years. This series, developed by Bruce Timm, is highly anticipated by fans of the original animated series and promises a grittier look at Gotham City.

The month ends with a return to Middle-earth in Season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. Premiering on August 29, this series continues the saga set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. With its expansive world-building and intricate plotlines, this show remains a cornerstone of Amazon’s streaming lineup​ (JustWatch)​ (Columns).

Disney+: Sci-Fi Epics and Murder Mysteries

Disney+ doesn’t disappoint this August with a mix of new releases and returning favorites. Starting strong, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives on August 2. This film is set in a future where apes dominate, continuing the epic story that began with Caesar’s rise.

For those who enjoy true-crime with a comedic twist, Season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building” drops on August 27. This season sees the amateur sleuths, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, take their podcast to Hollywood, where new mysteries and hilarity await​ (The Review Geek).

Disney+ is also adding “OceanXplorers” on August 19, a fascinating documentary series that takes viewers aboard the OceanXplorer vessel to uncover the ocean’s greatest mysteries, perfect for fans of nature and adventure​ (The Review Geek).

Apple TV+: The Return of a Critical Darling

Apple TV+ has a major release this month with the return of “Pachinko” for its second season on August 23. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel, this series chronicles the generational journey of a Korean immigrant family. The show has been lauded for its deep emotional resonance and stunning cinematography, making its return one of the most anticipated events of the streaming calendar​ (Columns).

Conclusion

August 2024 is shaping up to be an exceptional month for streaming in the UK, with major releases across all platforms. Whether you’re in the mood for a mythological comedy, a noir Batman tale, or a deep generational drama, there’s something new to discover. Make sure to mark your calendars for these exciting releases and prepare for a month of binge-watching.