Austin Pedal Cars races into 2025 Goodwood Revival

Austin Pedal Cars will once again have a starring role at Goodwood Revival

Historically important 1955 Austin J40 will take to the track as part of the iconic 2025 Settrington Cup with a competition winner behind the wheel

Dominic Chinea will display his own, recently restored Austin J40 on the Austin Pedal Cars stand

Social media competition will award prizes to the team’s favourite Austin Pedal Cars phots taken during Goodwood Revival

A range of classic pedal cars, parts, accessories and merchandise will be available to purchase in the High Street at Goodwood Revival

Salisbury: 3rd September 2025

Austin Pedal Cars, the world’s only dedicated Austin J40 sales, service, parts and restoration specialist, is set to present a must-see display of pedal cars at the 2025 Goodwood Revival. Situated in the High Street, Austin Pedal Cars will delight fans of the diminutive Austin with a selection of cars for sale, star cars, historically important racers and a range of merchandise the whole family will enjoy.

The 2025 Goodwood Revival will feature a very special Austin J40 on the grid of the famous Settrington Cup, courtesy of a collaboration between Austin Pedal Cars and Goodwood Revival.

In 1955 Ted French, a young pedal car racer, won the very first Austin Pedal Cars Junior Grand Prix held at Silverstone. The prize for victory was his very own Austin J40 pedal car, which Ted went on to cherish for 70 years, still wearing its original race number and the battle scars from a well-used and well-loved life. Arguably it was that 1955 Austin Pedal Cars Junior Grand Prix race at Silverstone that almost certainly inspired pedal car racing, and the annual Settrington Cup race we know and love today.

Now, 70 years later, that same car will compete in the 2025 Settrington Cup, fully prepared by Austin Pedal Cars and retaining its patinated bodywork to honour its place in classic pedal car history. Best of all, the car will be pedalled by George Vernon who won the opportunity to race it in an Austin Pedal Cars competition held earlier this year.

TV star and Goodwood’s Revive and Thrive ambassador Dominic Chinea will display his own Austin J40 on the Austin Pedal Cars stand. Dominic recently completed a full restoration of his J40 for his YouTube channel, with help from Austin Pedal Cars throughout, and now the car can be seen in all its glory, along with episodes of his restoration show, throughout the 2025 Goodwood Revival. Fans of Dominic will also have the chance to meet him on the Austin Pedal Cars stand throughout the event and are encouraged to visit the stand to find out the times of appearance for each day.

If showgoers take a photo with Dominic they may want to share it on social media, as Austin Pedal Cars is offering numerous pedal car related prizes in a new social media competition. Revival showgoers, who take a pedal car related photo at the event, be that in the Settrington Cup, on the Austin Pedal Cars stand or anywhere around the event, should post their photo on X, Facebook or Instagram tagging @austinpedalcars. The Austin Pedal Cars team will choose the best photos and the winners will be awarded prizes from the Austin Pedal Cars merchandise store.

Finally, a full range of pedal cars for sale, and a host of Austin Pedal Cars parts and accessories will also be presented on the brand’s High Street stand. Sale cars will be fully documented and verified before being offered to purchase, at a range of prices. Some cars will be ready for a home restoration, while others will be in perfect to pedal condition with warranty and delivery available.

“Goodwood Revival is always a special event for us“, said Mark Burnett, Managing Director of Austin Pedal Cars. “This year we will give pedal car enthusiasts a treat with a range of unique and exciting pedal cars, not least the return of the Ted French racer which takes to the track once again after 70 years. Do come and meet the team and see the car at Goodwood Revival, where you will find us on the High Street with a stand you don’t want to miss.“