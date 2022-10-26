0% APR HP finance offers on the Tivoli and Korando models

SsangYong Tivoli

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce autumnal offers for Tivoli, which qualifies for the 0% APR HP offer, with a minimum 50% deposit and a 36-month term. Alternatively, the 6.9% representative HP offer has payments starting from £199 per month for the Ventura manual model over 60 months with a customer’s deposit from £7,643 and a £750 deposit contribution from SsangYong across all the range. There is also a PCP offer on the Tivoli, with payments starting from £199 per month for 49 months with a customer deposit of just £3,875 and the £750 deposit contribution from SsangYong, this deal has an optional final payment £7,278. The SsangYong Tivoli offers the perfectly capable all-round compact SUV with smart driving technology and advanced safety systems.

SsangYong Korando

From every aspect, the Korando has an eye-catching design, with a powerful, sturdy stance that serves as a solid foundation for its superior ride and handling dynamics. Inside, the Korando impresses even further with its full digital cock-pit interface and driver assistance technologies that are unrivalled in its class. Engineered for an active lifestyle, new Korando exceeds expectations by delivering spacious comfort, superior safety, class leading NVH and pure driving fun. The Korando offers a 6.9% APR representative PCP or HP finance deal with a deposit contribution from SsangYong of £1,500 across all of the Korando range. PCP Pricing starts at £299 per month for 49 months for a 1.5 petrol ELX – manual/2WD – with a customer deposit of £4,937 and an optional final payment £7,143. A 0% APR HP finance offer is also available on new Korando ELX with payments over 36 months at £295 per month with a customer deposit of £10,875.

SsangYong Musso

The SsangYong Musso is a multi-award-winning, extremely competent, multi-purpose truck with SsangYong values to the core – comprehensively equipped, with a sector leading 7-year/150,000-mile warranty. With stock available nationwide, we encourage business owners, off-roaders and all others to take a look at our finance offers for the built tough Musso. This quarter sees a 6.9% APR representative PCP finance offer for 49 months, with rates starting from £359 per month with a customer deposit of £8,581, and an optional final payment £7,615. Alternatively, a 6.9% APR representative HP finance offer is available from £359 per month with a £11,194 deposit over 60 months.

SsangYong Rexton

The flagship SsangYong Rexton, 4×4 magazine’s ‘4×4 of The Year’ for four consecutive years and Scottish 4WD of the Year for 2021, has a powerful 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine, offers a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, so is perfect for those who tow large caravans and trailers or need rugged off-road capability. This quarter we are launching the Rexton Ultimate Plus, a new top of the line model of our award winning 4×4. This quarter for Rexton sees a 6.9% APR representative HP finance offer starting from £399 per month for 60 months with a £18,044 deposit. Alternatively, there is a 6.9% APR representative offer on PCP starting from £359 per month for 49 months with a deposit of £11,213 and an optional final payment £15,828.

SsangYong Affiliate Programme

SsangYong Motors UK continues with its affiliate programme for key workers, the farming community and construction workers, offering enhanced deals on vehicles across the brand’s range. Full details are available from SsangYong franchised retailers.