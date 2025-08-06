Škoda UK introduces £1,500 ‘Grant Guarantee’ for selected all-electric models from 1 August 2025

Škoda guarantees £1,500 grant on selected derivatives

Electric Elroq and Enyaq SUV models eligible for offer

‘Grant Guarantee’ available from 1 August to 31 August

Milton Keynes, 1 August 2025: Škoda UK is offering a £1,500 ‘Grant Guarantee’ from 1 August, giving customers a saving when they order selected Elroq and Enyaq SUV models* by 31 August and take delivery with the new ‘75’ plate from 1 September 2025. The initiative, which covers 11 models in Škoda’s award-winning line-up (excluding Enyaq Coupé), ensures that customers benefit from a lower price, ahead of the Government confirming eligibility for its recently-announced Electric Car Grant.

Thanks to the introduction of the new ‘Grant Guarantee’ both the Elroq and Enyaq are more accessible than ever. The Elroq is Škoda’s first fully electric entry into the highly competitive compact SUV segment, and the brand’s first production model to embody the striking new Modern Solid design language. Since its debut, the Elroq has already earned critical acclaim, including Auto Express Car of the Year and Family Electric SUV of the Year, confirming its position as the standout model in the latest generation of electric family cars.

For customers requiring even more space, the Enyaq SUV continues to set the standards for quality, practicality and style. A game-changing model that redefined the brand’s presence in the EV market when it first launched in 2021, the fully updated version features a refreshed design that introduces Škoda’s bold Modern Solid styling, enhanced specifications, and improved technology. Even more impressively, it offers all these upgrades at a lower price, reinforcing its position as one of the most complete electric SUVs on the market.

Commenting on the introduction of the Škoda UK ‘Grant Guarantee’, Matthew Bowden Škoda UK Brand Director said: “Škoda has always delivered for our customers, and with the introduction of the ‘Grant Guarantee’, we’re taking that to the next level. Both the Elroq and Enyaq have been recognised across the industry for their exceptional all-round ability and I’m delighted that customers are now able to get the benefits of driving an electric car without delay.”

*The following model derivatives are available with the Škoda UK ‘Grant Guarantee’:

Elroq SE 50

Elroq SE L 60

Elroq SE L 85

Elroq Edition 60

Elroq Edition 85

Elroq SportLine 60

Elroq SportLine 85

Enyaq SE L 60

Enyaq Edition 60

Enyaq Edition 85

Enyaq SportLine 85

Škoda UK will honour the £1,500 grant on the vehicles specified, regardless of whether the Government’s Electric Car Grant is awarded or not. Customers cannot, however, receive both the Škoda UK ‘Grant Guarantee’ and the Government Electric Car Grant.

The Škoda UK ‘Grant Guarantee’ is available for retail customers only; visit https://www.skoda.co.uk/ for full terms and conditions.