Many of us have grown up assuming that some people are born with a sense of style and fashion and that others are not. Style and fashion is a talent and understanding of different body types and shapes more than it is something you’re just born with. It is a skill that needs to be developed, practiced, and mastered over time. Often people try to improve their style, but they don’t get it quite right and end up failing. Here are a few tips to improve your style in no time at all.

Why Personal Style Is So Important

A style is an important form of self-expression. It communicates to others who you are, as well as the various social groups you identify with. It takes only 7 seconds for someone to solidify their first impression of you, and a lot of that is based on how you dress. Clothing can boost your confidence and connect you with similar-minded people by identifying your interests. This is why style is so important.

Accessorise

Adding stylish accessories like a sleek men’s long wallet, a handbag, or even a stylish leather belt to your look is one of the easiest ways to elevate an outfit and make it look that much more put-together. This is another way to balance your outfit and bring together pieces that might otherwise not be cohesive.

Adopt A Capsule Wardrobe

It is important that you have a few wardrobe staples, the most important of which is a pair of well-fitting jeans that fit you perfectly, a classic blazer, denim or leather jacket, a few simple T-shirts, and a few button-down shirts in neutral colors. The capsule wardrobe system allows you to mix and match these few basics in a variety of quality combinations. It makes learning how to style them a lot easier when you have a bunch of simples but well-fitting items.

Make Sure Your Clothes Fit Well

If you want an easy way to make even the simplest of outfits look fantastic on you, consider hiring a tailor. When your clothing is made to fit you, not only does it feel more comfortable, but you look so much better wearing it. You won’t have frayed pants legs from your pants dragging on the floor, something that makes you look rather scruffy and untidy. It also means your clothing won’t bunch up in all of the wrong places. This will make you feel and look more polished and stylish. This is made even easier when you have a capsule wardrobe. When you have a few well-fitting outfits, you can pair them with less well-fitted pieces that are in line with the current fashion.

Balance Your Proportions

In order to create an aesthetic that is harmonious, you need to balance the proportions of your outfit. You can achieve this by wearing clothes that are well suited to your body shape and a little bit fitted. When experimenting with something a little more unusual or baggy and oversized, be sure to wear fitted items that compliment your body shape with them. Pairing a tight top with a pair of wide-leg jeans or a puffy-shouldered shirt with some tight jeans is a winning combo.

Color

If the idea of color appeals to you but also terrifies you, don’t let that dissuade you from it entirely. Start out with one colorful item at a time, keeping the rest of your look as neutral as possible. You’ll slowly become more comfortable with colors and even learn which combinations look the best together and on you.

Play Around With Patterns And Textures

The days of matching everything from your head to your toes are long gone. Bold and even clashing patterns and textures are used to make a very bold fashion statement. Just like with colors, start with simpler patterns and textures, finding what works for you, and go bolder from there.

Become A Better Shopper

Learning how to shop for the things that you like means that you won’t fill your closet with all sorts of items that you won’t wear. When your cupboard is filled with a few pieces that you do like, styling an outfit becomes really easy.

Find Your Personal Style

Finding your personal style is an experimental process. If you don’t try, you will never know. Try things on regardless of whether they are “menswear” and “womenswear.” These labels shouldn’t dictate how you choose to shop and what you choose to wear.

Now that you are equipped with the knowledge and all of these tips, it’s time to play around and find what works for you best. You will improve your style in no time at all.