The past is reborn this spring in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG), as Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. (KONAMI) unleashes two ground-breaking new releases for Duelists and collectors! First, celebrate the history of Yu-Gi-Oh! in April with an all-foil drop that offers modern players a chance to catch up on old school classics, as well as new support for nine fan-favourite themes, plus some of the most stunning cards of the year with the return of Ghost Rares! Then in May, explore ancient secrets with three all-new themes, taking Graveyard mechanics, Pendulum Summoning, and Synchro Summons to new heights. Gather your forces, perfect new strategies, and put them all to the test in not one, but two tournament weekends, as the Remote Duel phenomenon continues!

First up, get ready for one of the hottest releases of 2021 with Ghosts From the Past. The long-awaited collector’s set brings new levels of power to nine tried and tested monster themes, including past Championship contenders like Shaddolls and Dragunity. New Duelists playing catch-up will find useful returning cards for themes that were featured in the Phantom Rage and Blazing Vortex booster sets, like Raidraptor – Tribute Lanius, Phantom Knights’ Fog Blade and Armed Dragon LV10. Ghosts From the Past also marks the first TCG appearance of Spectre’s “Sunavalon ” theme from the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS era, as well as the debut of a second new strategy that’s never appeared in any of the Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series.

And then there’s the main attraction: the return of Ghost Rares! The Ghost Rare The Winged Dragon of Ra made a surprise appearance in last year’s Legendary Duelists: Rage of Ra release, instantly becoming one of the most sought-after cards of 2020. That was the first new Ghost Rare in almost five years, but now collectors have the chance to find five more in Ghosts From the Past. If you’re lucky, determined, and the Heart of the Cards is with you, you could pull a brand-new Ghost Rare like Dark Magician, Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos, or Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon

Ghosts From the Past

Ghosts From the Past will be available on the 15th of April, with 45 new cards and 87 more returning: 5 cards will appear as incredibly scarce Ghost Rares, while the remaining 127 will be printed as gold Ultra Rares, for a set total of 132 cards. Each box comes with three 5-card Ghosts From the Past packs. SRP: £/€14.99 per pack.

Then, prepare to go from classic to downright ancient! The Ancient Guardians booster set introduces a trio of brand-new strategies, and Duelists will find lots of useful returning cards to help them build Decks around the new themes. Meanwhile devoted collectors hunting the most elite cards will find plenty of Collector’s Rares, a mix of gorgeous premium versions of new cards and time-honoured favourites. Collector’s Rares were huge in last year’s Toon Chaos and Genesis Impact releases, and now you can find 15 more in Ancient Guardians.

Fans of Reptile-type strategies finally see their wishes come true with the “Ogdoadic ” theme, a Graveyard-focused Reptile Deck that leverages the popular Snake Rain Spell Card. Still need your copies? You’ll find Snake Rain and lots of Reptile reprints in Ancient Guardians. If Reptiles aren’t your thing, the super-cool “Ursarctic ” monsters offer a new spin on Synchro Monsters, reversing the Synchro Summoning mechanic: instead of adding up the Levels of your Synchro Materials, you’ll compare the difference between your monsters’ Levels instead! Finally, Pendulum Summons return to prominence with the musically themed “Solfachord ” strategy. Better practice your scales, because the Solfachords reward you for carefully managing your Pendulum Cards, offering different perks if your Pendulum Scales are even or odd. Aspiring Pendulum Duelists have plenty of chances to get caught up, as cards like Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer and Igniter Prominence, the Blasting Dracoslayer get handy reprints.

Ancient Guardians



Ancient Guardians is unearthed 7th of May. The complete set of 60 cards includes 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 35 Rares, and 15 cards in the set are also available as Collector’s Rare variants. SRP: £/€3.99 per pack.

Where will you play all your new cards? How about Remote Duels! Duelists across Europe are invited to compete in Yu-Gi-Oh! Remote Duel Extravaganzas on select weekends in April and May, to be announced in due course. Each tournament weekend will play host to ATTACK OF THE GIANT CARD!! events, Speed Duel Constructed competitions, Structure Deck: Freezing Chains tournaments, Win-A-Mats, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links tournaments! Compete with other Duelists from the comfort of your home and earn prizes like Oversized Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards, Speed Duel OTS Packs, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Prize Pins, booster packs, and exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Mats you won’t find anywhere else.

During each Remote Duel Extravaganza weekend, the Main Event on Sunday will offer fantastic prizes to the most skilled Duelists and a chance to compete in their region’s Remote Duel Invitational Qualifier. Top finishers in the Qualifiers move on to the prestigious Remote Duel Invitational series. Earning your invite is the only way to win exclusive Championship Prize Cards and capture the coveted title of “King of Games”!

Whether you’re a seasoned tournament veteran or a first-time Duelist looking to up your game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Remote Duel Extravaganzas have something just for you. Register early and get ready for two awesome weekends of competition.

For more information on KONAMI’s Organised Play programs, including opportunities for aspiring Duelists to learn how to play, go to www.yugioh-card.com/uk/events.