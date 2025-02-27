Bahrain Pre-Season Testing: Day 1 Highlights and Surprises

The highly anticipated 2025 Formula 1 pre-season testing began today at the Bahrain International Circuit, offering teams and fans an initial glimpse of the competitive order ahead of the new season. The day featured impressive debuts, unexpected disruptions, and early indications of team performance.

Morning Session: Antonelli’s Strong Start & Hamilton’s Ferrari Debut

The morning session saw Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes’ rookie driver, making an impressive start to his F1 career. The 18-year-old topped the session with a fastest lap time of 1:31.428, completing 78 laps, the highest among all drivers. His performance signaled that the Mercedes W16 could be a competitive force this season.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Lewis Hamilton as he took to the track for his first official Ferrari outing. The seven-time world champion put in 70 laps and recorded the fifth-fastest time of 1:31.834, demonstrating early promise with his new team. Fans eagerly watched as Hamilton adapted to the Ferrari SF-25, with insiders suggesting that he exceeded initial team expectations.

Red Bull’s Liam Lawson, stepping in for the team in pre-season, had an eventful session. A minor spin at Turn 2 momentarily halted his progress, but he managed to recover and posted the second-fastest time of the morning, just 0.132 seconds behind Antonelli.

Afternoon Session Disruptions

The afternoon session was marked by an unexpected power outage, which led to a red flag and a temporary halt in testing. The blackout affected the entire Sakhir circuit, plunging garages and media centers into darkness. While no official cause has been confirmed, the interruption raised concerns over potential electrical issues ahead of the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.

Fastest Lap Times & Lap Counts (as of 3 PM UK Time)

Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.878 32 2 George Russell Mercedes 1:31.082 20 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.251 12 4 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:31.353 26 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.428 78 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.444 31 7 Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:31.560 58 8 Alex Albon Williams 1:31.573 63 9 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:31.610 78 10 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:31.821 25

Key Takeaways from Day 1

Antonelli’s Strong Debut: The Mercedes rookie impressed with his fastest lap in the morning session, signaling his potential for the season ahead.

Hamilton’s Solid Start at Ferrari: While still adjusting to his new car, Hamilton showed steady pace and reliability.

Red Bull’s Mixed Performance: Liam Lawson showed good speed despite his early spin, while Max Verstappen put in consistent lap times in the afternoon.

Unexpected Power Outage: The session’s unexpected halt due to a blackout raised questions about infrastructure stability at the Bahrain circuit.

With two more days of testing remaining, teams will continue refining their setups and gathering crucial data before the season officially kicks off in Bahrain on March 2nd, 2025. The next sessions will provide a clearer picture of how the grid stacks up, with fans eagerly anticipating who will emerge as the front-runners for the new season.