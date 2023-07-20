BE A GOOD SPORT AT STACK SEABURN…

AS the Women’s World Cup is about to get underway, a top North East venue is also full of team spirit as it creates its own summer of sport.

STACK Seaburn is well known for its exciting food and drink offering, as well as its live entertainment.

But now the venue – at Sunderland seafront – is celebrating the major sporting event, after joining forces with a range of organisations to provide a whole host of exercise-related activities.

The event kicks off at STACK on 24 July with a Clubbersize session with Club Zest, starting at 2pm, with a second session being held on 16 August at 1pm.

Visitors can also enjoy paid for beachfront classes every Tuesday to Friday at 6am from 25 July with SR Functional Fitness, which regularly runs circuit sessions at the sea front.

And joining the first session will be celebrity and fitness enthusiast, Callum Best.

Sunderland University is also supporting the initiative, with their sports teams running sessions which will feature a different sport each week.

And as the Women’s World Cup gets underway, budding footballers can hone their talent with SAFC’s women’s team, which will be hosting an open skills session at a date tbc.

STACK is also working in conjunction with England Netball with a FanZone being put in place from 24 July to 6 August where all the netball world cup matches can be watched on small screens, with tables available to book.

And that may inspire people to get involved in some netball skill sessions being held on the beach in front of STACK on 3 – 5 August .

Anyone who prefers to watch sport rather than participate won’t miss out, as the Lioness’ matches plus key Wimbledon games will be shown on the big screen.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, believes all the events will be well received.

“We are always trying to bring new experiences to STACK Seaburn and the arrival of summer and the Women’s World Cup gave us a great opportunity to offer a range of other experiences which we’re sure everyone will enjoy,” he said.

“We’ve also made sure we’ve catered for sports fans who just want to support their national heroes at some of the biggest events of the summer and hopefully, watch them sweep to victory.”

All the sporting activities taking place are free, except the sessions being run by SR Functional Fitness which can be booked at https://srfunctional.fitness.

Full details of all of the activities at STACK Seaburn are available at www.stackseaburn.com

