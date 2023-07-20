POP ICON SHOWS THE WORLD IS HIS OYSTER AT NORTH EAST EVENT…

ONE of the North East’s much loved events will this year include a side order of pop magic, as one of the UK’s music icons takes to the stage.

The annual Oyster Festival held at Hardwick Hall Hotel near Sedgefield is one of the region’s top day time celebrations, where guests enjoy amazing entertainment while dining on a lavish seafood banquet.

And to celebrate the 20th festival, organisers have pulled out all the stops, with superstar Rick Astley headlining on the day on Friday 29 September.

Rick, whose hits include Never Gonna Give You Up and Together Forever, will be one of many attractions at the event, which will also feature Irish band the Emerald Thieves, JJ Galway Band and comedian Josh Daniels.

Guests will also a DJ set by the legendary Brandon Block, with the whole proceedings overseen by compere, Steve Walls.

The event kicks off at noon and runs until 6pm, with guests enjoying oysters brought in fresh from around the country, as well as delicacies such as dressed crab, Dublin Bay prawns, Scottish poached salmon and mussels.

Following a champagne reception, attendees will be able to enjoy complimentary Guinness and wine throughout the day, putting everyone in the party mood.

Tickets for this year’s North East Oyster Festival are £200 each and available by emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk or calling 01740 620253.

