Summertime didn’t use to be this hot. It’s a time when we usually look forward to going to the beach, having a picnic with friends, and jogging at a public park. But these past few years, summers have been too much to handle for many. Older people and those with medical conditions may suffer from heatstroke. Younger people who like to frolic along the coast during this time are susceptible to skin irritants and allergies. Even our furry friends may get dehydrated. As much as we dread winter, we’re also beginning to dread how hot summer can be.

Global warming is a very real situation. People usually ignore these kinds of news since they’re unsexy, but they’re beginning to take notice of the impact of climate change on temperatures. And while having an air-conditioning unit is the solution in everyone’s mind, the cost of electricity usually means you have to schedule when to turn on the unit efficiently.

There are still some things you can do to beat the summer heat. You can still enjoy the thought of enjoying the sun while not suffering from a heat stroke. Here are practical ways to keep yourself cool during summer:

Know Your Body’s Quick Cooling Spots

Your body’s cooling points are where you should apply ice or cold water whenever you feel too hot. You do this all the time without understanding it. You apply an ice pack on your neck when you feel too hot. That’s because your neck contains pulse points, which are areas in your body where the blood vessels are close to the surface of the skin. Applying cold water or an ice pack on that area will easily cool your whole body (at least, for a temporary respite).

There are other cooling spots. Your wrist and the insides of your elbows and knees are also effective cooling spots. The inner thighs and the insides of your ankles (the area where the bone sticks out) are also good spots to put ice or cold water.

Avoid Large Protein Meals

Summer is great for backyard barbecues where you stuff yourself with ribs and pork chops. Do you know that your body works overtime to digest meat? The process warms the body, too. Instead of eating heavy protein meals, why don’t you make a berry shake? That will give your body all the protein it needs. Plus, the drink is reinvigorating and refreshing.

Put Your Creams and Lotions in the Refrigerator

There are two reasons why you need to start putting your cosmetics, creams, and lotions in the refrigerator. One, they won’t get spoiled, which is usually the case when the heat becomes too much for them. And two, they are going to create a refreshing sensation when you apply them to your face and body.

Exercise in the Gym

Running under the sweltering heat of the sun is a no-no during summer. And yet, you have to get your exercises done, too. So, what can you do? The first suggestion is to get a gym membership, so you’ll be comfortable inside a gym facility, which is air-conditioned. But if that is not possible, then consider water sports such as swimming to get the job done.

Avoid Eating Spicy Food

Yes, a bowl of ramen always sounds nice, but it doesn’t do the job of cooling your body. Avoid eating hot and spicy foods during summer. Eating anything hot will only amplify the effects of the high temperature on your body. While you do love to munch on the spiciest corn chips you can find, avoid doing it if you don’t want to feel like your whole body is on fire.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Saying it one time is not enough. You have to stay hydrated during summer. Make sure your body is not without water for an hour. Drink as much water as you can take. Make it a point to drink the required eight glasses of water in a day. Sodas sound so good when it’s too hot, but it doesn’t do the job quite as well as drinking water.

Embrace the summer season, but make sure you do things that are going to keep you cool enough that you’ll survive living in such stifling heat. Turning on the air-conditioner is the simplest solution, of course, but there’s also nothing wrong with trying out these few things. The season will only last for a few months, so make the most out of it without needing to rush to the emergency room because of heat stroke.