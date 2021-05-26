With the tax cut on property purchases being extended in March, UK mortgage lending has reached record figures. As Brits rush to the housing market, around 83,000 mortgages were approved by lenders throughout March.*
Moving is often a drawn-out process, and with thousands still looking to take advantage of Stamp Duty relief, the next few months will be hectic for movers. Self-storage and removals experts at Space Station has shared its go to tips for efficient packing before a big move, to save time, money and keep you safe.
- Bring in the experts
As tempting as it is to recruit a couple of friends and family members to help you move house, hiring a removal service is a good investment. They are experts in this industry and can make the move as efficient as possible. Removal experts will also have the correct equipment to move your house contents in a safe and secure way, which will likely reduce any associated stress on moving day. What’s more, most will offer some sort of cover or insurance for extra piece of mind.
- Plan well in advance
If you are planning on using a removal company, in the current climate their operating procedures may have changed to ensure compliance with the various restrictions. Contacting the company as early as you can beforehand to gauge whether they will be operating during the times you need is a vital place to start.
- Clean your items thoroughly
In order to make sure all parties are at the lowest risk, it is important to thoroughly clean all of your household items with domestic cleaning products before they are packed away and transported, so they are safe to be handled by people outside of your household. All parties should be encouraged to wash their hands and apply hand sanitiser as often as possible.
- Stay alert and keep your distance
If you are planning on using a different household or removal service to assist you, make sure you are sticking to the social distancing and hygiene rules where possible. The process of loading up vans and lorries can be time consuming, and it’ll be likely that numerous people will be in and out of your home frequently. It is therefore important to keep all internal doors open to keep air circulating, and do not offer drinks and refreshments to those outside your household.
- Use what you have to keep costs down and save on space
To keep packing material costs to a minimum, use items you already have to pack your contents securely and safely. Wrapping glassware and china in large towels and securing with tape or string can ensure these items are transported safely, while also reducing the total number of boxes you have to move, which should bring removal costs down.
- Triple check removal boxes are secure before moving
Don’t risk your carefully packed contents getting broken or damaged because they fall through the bottom of a box during the move. It’s always worth reinforcing the bottom of any heavily packed boxes with a strong adhesive tape, to ensure that items won’t fall through.
- Avoid using bin liners and plastic bags
We have all heard a horror story when it comes to moving house, one of the most frequent is somebody mistaking a bin liner packed with precious clothes for rubbish and throwing it out. Not only is using cardboard or reusable plastic boxes better for the environment, but it also reduces the likelihood of mistakes being made during the move and will better protect your belongings, as plastic bags can be easily snagged and damaged.
- Use vacuum storage bags
Investing in vacuum storage bags ahead of your move will be something you’ll never regret. They are perfect for transporting bulky material goods such as sofa cushions, duvets and bedding, as they reduce them to less than half the size. These bags are also waterproof, will prevent dust building up on your contents, and will prevent any snagging during the move. Using these products will ensure removal boxes can be saved for heavier goods, saving a massive amount of space in the removal van. What’s more, once the big move is complete, these bags can then continue to be used for storage in your new home.
- Pack precious goods in a wheeled suitcase
When it comes to precious jewellery, photos, books and other items such as family heirlooms – wrap them carefully in bubble wrap or towels and secure with a strong adhesive tape. It’s a great idea to pack such items in suitcases as opposed to boxes – this will ensure you can identify them easily during the move and if your suitcase has wheels, it will remove the need for lifting up and down, reducing the risks of a drop or fall.
- Protect corners
The largest items in our home are usually the trickiest to move safely. It’s important to protect the corners of any large items of furniture being moved, as these are the most likely parts of to get scratched or cause damage to another piece of furniture or your home during the move, no matter how careful you are. Cardboard corner protectors are often cheap to buy, or as an alternative, use strong adhesive tape and bubble wrap.
Vlatka Lake, Marketing Manager at Space Station, commented: “Preparation and planning are the most important things movers can do when packing up their belongings ready for a move. In the coming months, a vast number of people will be moving house, so it’s crucial to be ahead of the game and plan everything well in advance.
“By planning ahead, you can make sure that this process remains exciting, and there is no last-minute panicking. These simple tips can help you transition from one house to another with minimal stress and costs, whilst also making sure you are adhering to the protocols which may still be in place due to the pandemic.”
For more information on what measures Space Station have adopted to ensure your safety, as well as the amended removal service they offer, visit: https://www.space-station.co.uk/removals