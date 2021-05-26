Investing in vacuum storage bags ahead of your move will be something you’ll never regret. They are perfect for transporting bulky material goods such as sofa cushions, duvets and bedding, as they reduce them to less than half the size. These bags are also waterproof, will prevent dust building up on your contents, and will prevent any snagging during the move. Using these products will ensure removal boxes can be saved for heavier goods, saving a massive amount of space in the removal van. What’s more, once the big move is complete, these bags can then continue to be used for storage in your new home.