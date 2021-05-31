The partnership will see First Point become Bell’s preferred insurance provider, in addition to broadening the firm’s overall customer offering

Announcement marked with the unveiling of Bell Sport & Classic’s Ferrari 488 Challenge racing car which features a special joint branding

Unique car, which debuted at Supercar Driver’s recent Goodwood gathering, will play a central role in jointly hosted track-based events, including both for driver tuition and hot laps

Friday May 28th 2021: Leading classic and modern performance car specialist, Bell Sport & Classic, today announced an exclusive partnership with First Point Insurance.

The new tie-up will see First Point become Bell Sport & Classic’s preferred insurance provider and enable the two companies to offer mutually beneficial products and services to their respective customers.

In addition, the two companies will harness their combined expertise in the performance and luxury automotive sector to create unique, memorable events and experiences – and, to mark the new partnership, Bell Sport & Classic unveiled its new Ferrari 488 Challenge racing car on track at Supercar Driver’s season opener, held at Goodwood Circuit on May 14th.

Both companies are partners of Supercar Driver and the unique car, which features a special Bell Sport & Classic/First Point livery, will play a central role in providing experiences at jointly hosted events over the coming months, including customer hot laps with Bell’s resident racing driver, Peter Smith, at the wheel while the Challenge car will also be used for driving coaching too.

Key events in the upcoming diary include Supercar Fest, which will take place this Sunday, May 30th, and also the National Ferrari Owner’s Day, on Saturday June 5th alongside a full programme of track days throughout the summer.

First Point, created by two car enthusiast insurance brokers over 20 years ago, specialises in the insurance of performance and luxury supercars and currently insures over £1billion million worth of assets and ultra-desirable cars in the UK.

Tim Kearns, Managing Director of Bell Sport and Classic said: “We pride ourselves on the strong one-to-one relationships we have with our customers, as well as the premium services and high-quality experiences we create for them. This partnership with First Point will enable us to strengthen this even further on all fronts. We are always looking to broaden our offering with the right companies who are leaders in their field and who share our ethos and values for unrivalled customer service and innovation. We’re looking forward to working closely with Andrew, Julian and the team to unlock its true potential in the months ahead.”

Andrew Palmer, Director, First Point Insurance added: “As passionate car fans, we are delighted to be working with a recognised specialist of the calibre of Bell Sport and Classic. We share many of the same beliefs in terms of seamless customer service and expert car knowledge, so it is great to be working with such a like-minded organisation. We’re looking forward to seeing where the partnership will take us moving forward.”